Netflix India's comparison between Masaba Masaba 2 and Friends is just hilarious

Netflix India is known to take to its social media accounts in order to share one of the most relatable comparisons between movies and series that they stream. In a recent share by this social-media savvy media giant, one can see a hilarious comparison between Masaba Masaba Season 2 and the iconic television series, Friends. It is especially relevant of late because of the drop of the second season of this engrossing Netflix original - Masaba Masaba, which stars Masaba Gupta and Neena Gupta as themselves in a slightly altered, fictional version.

But this particular Instagram post that has been shared by Netflix India shows two video snippets from Masaba Masaba and Friends. While the first clip shows the unveiling of House of Shaadi - which is part of Masaba Gupta's fictional fashion career, the second clip shows Ross Geller and Phoebe Buffay from Friends. The second clip is from the 14th episode of the fifth season of this iconic television series that aired from 1994 to 2004.

Take a look at the recently viral post by Netflix India:

The share has received over 2.92 lakh views ever since it was posted on Instagram over a day ago.

“The best crossover ever,” says an Instagram user. “Okay, this is literally the best thing ever,” reads a second comment that is accompanied by a few emojis of laughing faces with tears coming out of their eyes. “Ross will get a major discount for being a frequent customer,” reads a hilarious third comment.