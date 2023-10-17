Netizens go gaga over this strikingly beautiful pic of the Sun and an aeroplane

The Internet is a treasure trove of breathtaking pictures showcasing celestial bodies from across the cosmos. Whether it’s the pictures of sunset or sunrise, the intricate details of the Moon’s surface, or galaxies millions of light-years away, these images never fail to impress us. Now, a striking image of an aeroplane gliding in front of the Sun has mesmerised people.

This viral pic of an aeroplane flying in front of the Sun has mesmerised people. (Reddit/@Ethan_Roberts123)

“Took this photo of the sun earlier with an A320 passing in front,” reads the caption written alongside the picture shared on Reddit by ‘Ethan_Roberts’. The picture features the Sun in an orangish hue, and it is framed by the silhouette of an aeroplane passing in front of it.

Take a look at the picture shared on Reddit below:

The video was shared eight days ago on Reddit. It has since accumulated over 6,100 upvotes. A few even took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Here’s what people are saying about the picture:

“I can’t quite explain why I find this so mesmerising. It makes me look at the sun in a different way,” expressed an individual.

Another added, “I’m always amazed seeing these, the Sun is so majestic.”

“That is one of the coolest shots I have ever seen!” posted a third.

A fourth commented, “Great shot - kudos. I don’t think most of us would appreciate the effort it takes to get a shot like this.”

“From what I understand this is not a ‘point and shoot’ image. Rather one that has essentially been digitally manipulated? Is that right?” enquired a fifth.

To this, the original poster replied, “Yeah, it wouldn’t be possible to get a picture as clear as this with a single shot. You’d need to use stacking methods and curve adjustments to show both faint prominences and bright surface details. And the colour is added afterwards for a better appearance.”

