Watch with 12 meteorite inserts from ‘Moon, Mars and space’ breaks world record

A video of an incredible watch with meteorite inserts was shared online. This piece made it to the list of Guinness World Records (GWR) for having 12 inserts from varied meteorite rocks. The video is posted on Instagram with a caption that reads, “Most meteorite inserts in a watch 12 by Les Ateliers Louis Moinet S.A.” The image shows the record-breaking watch made with meteorite inserts. (Instagram/@guinnessworldrecords)

The video opens with a text insert flashing across the screen - “These meteor rocks come from the Moon, Mars, and space.” The video then goes on to show different meteorites, tiny pieces from which are inserted in the wristwatch.

A voiceover on the video explains that the rocks are "extremely rare and valuable.” As the video progresses, the people get to see the cosmic watch and the meteorites inserted inside its dial. The video ends with the full view of this unique watch.

According to a blog shared by GWR, Switzerland-based watch-making company Les Ateliers Louis Moinet S.A. bagged a record for this watch on July 31. The watch is named ‘Cosmopolis’ and it “features 12 different meteorites patterned over the face of the watch.”

How was the watch made?

GWR also shared about the procedures involved in creating the wristwatch. “First, a design had to be considered that would be able to showcase the beauty of the 12 different meteorites while ensuring a contemporary aesthetic. The final design was eventually chosen to be an 18-carat, rose-gold case with a diameter of forty millimeters and held by a black wristband.”

“Next came the process of meticulously cutting the meteorites. Each meteorite presented a unique challenge due to the differences in fragility to avoid any loss during the cutting process,” they added. Once the preparations were completed, each piece was integrated into the watch with a "painstaking" but "careful process.”

Why was the watch created?

“For us, achieving a Guinness World Records title is an exceptional recognition of our dedication to innovative watchmaking and pushing the boundaries of creativity. It is the culmination of years of hard work and collaboration with outstanding partners. It also represents an ongoing tribute to the legacy of Louis Moinet and our unrelenting desire to push the limits of horology. We are proud of our achievement and determined to continue creating extraordinary watches that captivate the world," Jean-Marie Schaller, CEO and Creative Director of Les Ateliers Louis Moinet, told GWR.

Take a look at this video of the watch with meteorites inserts:

The video was posted a day ago. Since then, the clip has accumulated close to two lakh views. The share has also received nearly 10,000 likes. The post has further prompted people to share varied reactions.

How did Instagram users react to this video about the cosmic watch?

“So now we know the first collectible that the aliens are gonna rob from us,” joked an Instagram user. “This is beautiful. Wow,” expressed another. “Someone please gift me this,” posted a third. “This is mind-blowing,” wrote a fourth. What do you think of this watch that is made with items that are truly out of this world?

