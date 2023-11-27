Netizens term woman’s roasted milk tea as ‘chai-subzi’. Do you want to try it?

Tea lovers are very particular about their brew, far beyond just how strong they want it. They measure milk and sugar quantities and even ensure the temperature is spot on. Given these preferences, a video of a woman making tea in an unusual way has left people with varied reactions, with many jokingly referring to it as ‘chai-subzi’.

Making of roasted milk tea. (Screengrab)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I strongly condemn this new way of making chai. Should we file a petition in SC to stop this nonsense?” reads the caption to the video shared on X. The video opens to show a woman roasting tea and sugar in a pan. As the video goes on, she adds cardamom, ginger and some water to the pan. After giving it a good mix, she adds milk to the mixture. She strains the tea into glasses once the mixture is brought to a boil.

Watch the video right here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared on November 25. It has since accumulated over 800 likes and numerous retweets. Many even dropped their thoughts in the comments section.

Here’s how people reacted to this video:

“That is not tea. That is some horrid Chai Tea Tikka Masala Gravy concoction,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Chai-subzi.”

“Why would someone play around with a simple process of making tea is beyond me,” shared a third.

A fourth added, “Amul butter ka tadka kaha hai [Where is the Amul butter sizzle]?”

“I tried after watching this video; the patti [tea] gives a bhuna hua flavour, works once but not every time,” shared a fifth.

A sixth commented, “The end product looks pretty good.”

“I definitely would try once!” expressed a seventh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What are your thoughts on this? Do you want to try it?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arfa Javaid Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online....view detail