Milk tea or black tea, which is healthier? Nutritionist answers

Many of us start our day with a steaming cup of tea. It's not just an addiction, but also a necessity in the fast-paced world of today where days are overstretched, and mornings are shorter. However, going overboard on tea or coffee can be harmful in long run and leave you with anxiety, stress, acidity issues among other side effects. The key is in moderation and also the timing. For instance, having tea or coffee after a couple of hours of waking up is better than having it first thing in the morning or empty stomach. Also, evening tea is better than morning tea when combined with healthy snacks. (Also read: Consuming dark tea could help manage blood sugar levels and reduce the risk of developing diabetes: Study) Having tea or coffee after a couple of hours of waking up is better than having it first thing in the morning or empty stomach.(Freepik)

However, it's not just the matter of having any tea but the kind of tea that brings more benefits. This brings us to the milk vs black tea debate and which is better for us. In India, many people prefer milk tea over black tea, although this may be changing for wellness enthusiasts who are paying attention to every ingredient that goes into their food. Black tea certainly has an advantage over milk tea, says Sonia Bakshi, Nutritionist and Founder DtF.

Bakshi says that milk tea could have several side effects like its propensity to cause bloating and indigestion or causing weight gain due to fats present in the dairy, as opposed to black tea that's heart-friendly and can even have a positive effect on your bones.

Side effects of milk tea

Bakshi explains why milk tea isn't a perfect choice when it comes to health:

1. Gastric problems: Milk tea is made with dairy, which can cause bloating, gas, and indigestion. Caffeine present in tea can dehydrate your body and lead to constipation.

2. Sleep disturbances: Milk tea contains caffeine, which results in difficulty sleeping. Adding sugar to this drink can even make the condition worse.

3. Weight gain: Milk tea contains significant amounts of fats and sugars. The fats and sugars present in milk tea may result in weight gain.

4. Anxiety: Overdose of milk tea results in chemical imbalances in the brain and triggers anxiety or mood disturbances.

5. Other side effects include heartburn, acidity, nausea, vomiting and loss of appetite.

Health Benefits of black tea

Black tea is oxidized more than oolong, yellow, white and green teas and is stronger in flavour than other teas. Due to this oxidation process, black tea gets some of the distinct benefits compared to other teas. Black tea has polyphenols, the kind of antioxidants that protects against heart disease.

1. Heart health: In many cardiac patients, black tea helps in the healing of coronary artery disease. It has an excellent effect on gastrointestinal issues. Asthmatic patients also benefit greatly from black tea because it widens the airway, allowing them to breathe more freely. Black tea has theaflavins that reduce cholesterol levels and flavonoids that reduce risk of heart disease.

2. Prevents cancer: It also benefits women in preventing malignant growth in their breasts, particularly those in the menopausal phase, and helps to cure digestive system issues. Studies have found that it's the polyphenols in the tea that do the trick. Black tea decreases risk of squamous cell carcinoma skin cancer as well as oral cancer as per studies. It also provides protection against breast, gynaecological, lung and thyroid cancers.

3. Skin and hair health: Black tea gives a surge of energy and improves the appearance of skin and hair.

4. Mental focus: Black tea is also apparently good for cognitive health and helps in maintaining mental focus and rejuvenation.

5. Bone health: Black tea reduces stress and increases bone density, which lowers the risk of arthritis.

