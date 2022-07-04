Recipe: Choose Iced Ginger Tea or Ginger Milk Tea for holistic health in monsoon

Ginger Tea is an all rounder that can take care of our complete holistic health and with monsoons here, it’s time to learn the various ways we can enjoy this delectable drink as its varied recipes will immediately win over your taste buds, whether you like it hot or cold. For the ones who prefer the latter, a cup of cool and bubbly Iced Ginger Tea is the ultimate saviour after a hard day’s work while a warm serving of Ginger Milk Tea can melt our soul and take it to nirvana.

Ginger tea and monsoon go hand in hand as the “adrak waali chai” is not just a tangy little delight but also holds an ocean’s worth of healing properties. Check out the easy recipes of Iced Ginger Tea and Ginger Milk Tea with their health benefits below and thank us later.

Method: Boil about 400 ml of water. (After reaching ideal boiling point, heating should be stopped). Add two teaspoons of Ginger Tea. The mix should be allowed to steep for around 1-2 minutes. When designated time has passed, the mix should be poured into a pitcher. Once the mix cools down, 400 ml of cold water should be added along with the desired amount of honey or sweetener. Finally, the mix should be refrigerated. Voila! The iced Ginger Tea is ready to roll.

2. Smart as ginger, smooth as milk, the quintessential classic Ginger Milk Tea can also be made as an iced tea in a jiffy.

Ginger Milk Tea (Ekta Jain)

Method: Boil 200 ml of water. Add some fresh crushed ginger to it and let it simmer for a few minutes. Now add one teaspoon of Black tea. Add either milk or honey to the brew. Other spices can be added onto the brew too. Allow the preparation to boil for about 3-4 minutes. Your warm ginger tea is ready and just like that, in one snap, the eponymous Ginger Milk Tea is in front of you.

Benefits:

Rich with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, Ginger Tea can regulate stress and reduce swelling to help our inner wellness. It is the bodyguard we need as Ginger Tea boasts of powerful natural compounds like “gingerol” and “shogaol” that help our system effectively calm headaches and migraines. It is stomach’s best friend since it is well known that Ginger Tea reduces bloating and flatulence while also enhancing our digestive process. Not many know that drinking Ginger Tea can even improve our orthopaedic wellness by strengthening our bone structure.