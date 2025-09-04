‘New Bahubali in town’: Men carry scooter on their shoulders to avoid massive traffic jam

A video showing two men carrying a scooter on their shoulders to avoid a traffic jam has gone viral on social media, prompting several remarks from X users. The individual who posted the video claimed that it was recorded in Gurgaon. Two men carrying a scooter on their shoulders amid a traffic jam. (Screengrab (X))

“In Gurgaon, a man carried his scooter on his shoulder to avoid traffic,” an X user posted. The video shows two men carefully balancing a scooter on their shoulders while navigating a road jam-packed with halted cars and two-wheelers.

Take a look at the video:

How did social media react?

An individual posted, “The New Bahubali in town.” Another added, “Deadlift final boss.” A third expressed, “Kindly award more energy and power to owners of 4/6/8 wheelers. Thus, they could reach home!” A fourth wrote, “That time isn't far when office commuters would also have to do the same.”

Traffic jam in Delhi-NCR:

Rainfall caused severe traffic congestion across Delhi and NCR, especially in Gurgaon, where commuters were stuck on the roads for six to eight hours. The incident sparked severe concerns online, prompting many to blame the city's infrastructure.

Many people took to social media to discuss their frustrations with Gurugram's "nightmarish" traffic. A video that went viral also showed a never-ending row of cars halted across the lanes of key highways.

One woman shared on X that she was dropped in the middle of the road by her driver, who feared his car would stop working if he continued the ride. However, amid the grim situation, one story of humanity also warmed people’s hearts. A woman posted how a Rapido driver braved the traffic to drive her home.