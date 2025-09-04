‘Hero of Gurgaon gridlock’: Rapido rewards driver who braved nightmarish 6-hour traffic jam to drive woman home

A Rapido driver who is being hailed as the ‘hero of Gurgaon gridlock’ was awarded by the company for his outstanding service. A Gurgaon woman highlighted his story of driving amid a six-hour-long traffic jam, which quickly went viral. The Rapido driver who drove a woman home in Gurgaon’s 6-hour traffic jam without any complaints. (X/@DeepikaBhardwaj)

What did the driver do?

Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj, one of the commuters stuck in the “Gurujam” that plagued Gurgaon a few days ago, shared how Suraj Maurya drove her home despite being stuck in traffic for hours.

“I want to thank ur driver partner Mr. Suraj Maurya from bottom of my heart. He was with me for 6+ hours because of #GurgaonTraffic but didn't complain at all. Dropped me home in these waters. Politely said ma'am pay whatever extra u want,” Bhardwaj wrote, adding that Maurya was an “absolute gem.”

How was he rewarded?

In a recent post, Bhardwaj updated about Maurya being rewarded for his service. LOOK WHO GOT REWARDED!!! Suraj Maurya Bhai - The Hero of Gurgaon Gridlock!!!” she wrote.

“Rapido called him to office today and gave a gift for his hardwork & all the appreciation he is receiving for his kind gesture of driving for 6 hours on that nightmarish day to drop me home,” she added and concluded the post with a picture of Maurya.

How did social media react?

An individual remarked, “Really great reward… excellent.” Another posted, “One of the most heartwarming posts on X today.”

A third remarked, “Truly deserved. #SurajMaurya showed real humanity that night when the whole city was stuck. Respect for his effort and thanks to @rapidobikeapp for recognising it.” A fourth wrote, “Truly, people like Suraj Maurya are the real heroes – without any pretence, they just come forward to help others. Six hours of hard work and so much dedication, really salute the brother!”

Gurgaon woes:

Incessant rainfall has caused heavy traffic jams and severe waterlogging in several parts of the city. Visuals have surfaced on social media showing the commuters trying to brave the hurdles caused by the rainfall to go about their daily lives.

One such video shows officer-goers on the back of a mini truck returning from their place of work, another clip captures a sea of humans at a metro station in Gurgaon. Some of the footage also shows flooded streets in posh locatilities.