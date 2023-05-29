New Zealand eatery introduces bizarre Afterlife scheme, says eat pizza now, pay only after death

Hell Pizza, a pizza company based in New Zealand, has introduced an innovative payment scheme known as Afterlife Pay. This unique program allows customers to savour their pizzas now and settle the bills after they die. And on top of that, there are no hidden fees or penalties, thereby making the scheme stand out in the buy now, pay later (BNPL) market.

From Lust and Greed to Grimm and Mischief, a New Zealand-based company offers a wide range of creatively named pizzas to choose from. (Representational Image: Pexels/Pavel Danilyuk)

According to the company’s website, only 666 customers can be a part of this legally binding contract. “Paying for things can be such a burden. So we’re trialling a new payment scheme that lets you buy now, and pay much later... when you’re resting six feet under. Only proceed if you wish to be one of the selected 666 living mortals who will legally declare your debt to us in your Will,” the website states.

The company offers 24 creatively named pizzas to choose from. With options like Lust, Greed, Envy, Wrath, and Pride, the company’s pizza selection promises a slice for every taste. Additional choices such as Pandemonium, Brimstone, Mordor, Grimm, and Mischief add an adventurous flair to the menu.

The company even released a video to promote this unusual payment scheme on its official YouTube channel. The video features an individual accompanied by a lawyer delivering pizzas to customers and requesting them to sign an agreement where they enjoy their pizza for free now and pay after they die. The video’s description reads, “We’re making it easier for you to feast in Hell! Introducing Afterlife Pay - a new method of payment that allows you to buy now and pay... much later!”

Watch the video below:

The video was shared on May 25 on YouTube. Since then, it has been viewed over 7,600 times. The video has also received a flurry of responses from people.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

In response to Hell Pizza’s Afterlife Pay scheme, one individual asked, “How do I apply?” Another questioned the program’s legitimacy, asking, “Is this real?”

Those who wish to avail themselves of the scheme can head to their website and sign up. According to the company’s website, the successful candidates will be notified before June 17 this year and will receive a unique code to enjoy their pizza now, with payment due in the afterlife.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Arfa Javaid Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online....view detail