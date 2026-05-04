Newly installed charging station in Manali turns into garbage dump within hours

A video shared online by X user Nikhil Saini shows discarded waste littering the charging station, blocking access to the charging points. Disposable plates, cups and plastic water bottles are seen dumped on and near the charging station in the clip.

A newly installed charging station quickly became a trash dumping point in Manali, sparking a wider conversation online about civic sense and public amenities. The Himachal Pradesh government recently installed the charging station in Manali so tourists could charge their mobile phones with ease. What was meant to be a public convenience facility, however, quickly became a trash dumping site.

While sharing the video on X, Saini wrote: “Himachal govt installs a charging point in Manali for tourists to charge phones and gadgets, and within hours people turn it into a dustbin. No Swachh Bharat or any scheme can fix this nation, only an iron fist policy can bring change.”

Internet debates civic sense The video, shared two days ago, has crossed 1.2 million views on X while sparking a conversation about civic sense.

(Also read: ‘Lack of civic sense’: Indian travellers face backlash for using bags to reserve queue spots in Thailand)

While some blamed the tourists and locals for littering on the road, others cited the lack of dustbins in public areas.

“Horrible. Even if dustbins are not close by people can carry the waste to their nearest point and discard. Dumping it on this new charging point shows their mindset,” a viewer said.

Former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai blamed lack of trash bins. “Govt should also understand the needs of people and provide dust bins at regular intervals. No point blaming people when dust bins are scarce,” he said.