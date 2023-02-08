‘Nice to learn something new’: MS Dhoni drives tractor to plough farm

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is back on Instagram. This time, he shared a video of himself acquiring a new skill. The clip captures Mahi ploughing a farm in a Swaraj tractor. The post is a treat to fans as Dhoni shared something on his Instagram page after two years. His last post on Instagram shows him savouring strawberries from his farm.

“Nice to learn something new but took way too long to finish the work,” read the caption of the video shared on Instagram. The video opens with MS Dhoni driving a tractor on a farm. As the video progresses, an individual can be seen seated with him. The video ends with Dhoni completing the task as the camera pans and shows the field.

Take a look at MS Dhoni’s Instagram post below:

Since being shared over an hour ago on Instagram, the video has accumulated over 6.7 million views and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also received numerous comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“Thala Dharisanam on Insta after so long!” read a comment from IPL team Chennai Super Kings. Cricketer Munaf Patel also dropped a comment. He wrote, “I know farming. When you need me, let me know.” “Post after 2 years. MS - DHONI (7),” shared an individual. “Happy to see Thala on Instagram after ages,” posted another. “Finally Mahi got his Id password,” joked a third. A fourth added, “Best thing on the Internet today. ”

