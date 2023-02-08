Janhvi Kapoor congratulates Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani on their wedding

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are now married. They tied the knot on February 7 in an intimate ceremony. The two took their wedding vows in the presence of families and close friends at Rajasthan’s Suryagarh Palace. As the couple got hitched, friends, family and fans congratulated them on Instagram. Actor Janhvi Kapoor, too, congratulated the couple and wished them the best of the world.

Taking to her Instagram story a few hours ago, Janhvi Kapoor congratulated the newlyweds. She wrote, “Congratulations to this beautiful couple. Wishing you guys all the love and luck in the world. ” Alongside, she posted heart emoticons.

Take a look at Janhvi Kapoor’s post below:

Janhvi Kapoor wished Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani on her Instagram story. (Instagram/@janhvikapoor)

After their wedding, both Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra took to Instagram to share three candid pictures. They wrote on their respective Instagram pages, “Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai. We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead.” The dialogue is from Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s hit Bollywood film Shershaah.

Take a look at Kiara Advani’s post below:

Here’s what Sidharth Malhotra posted on Instagram:

Both posts received millions of likes and lakhs of comments. While many congratulated the couple, others dropped warm wishes as the couple started a new chapter in their lives. Some even posted love-struck emojis in the comments.

