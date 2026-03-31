Nirupama Rao faces backlash over India-Pakistan remarks, ex-diplomat responds: 'A confident society does not fear...'

Rao also defended her position and called for more respectful dialogue. “A confident society does not fear dialogue—it conducts it with balance, clarity, and respect,” she said, adding, “As for me, I follow the teaching of Sri Ramakrishna and his advice: ‘forbear, forbear, forbear.’ That has guided me through my life’s journey.”

Responding to the criticism, Rao said she is accustomed to criticism but raised concerns over the “erosion of civility” in public discourse. “I am no stranger to criticism and have learnt, over time, to absorb it without losing focus. That is part of public life. What is harder to accept is the steady erosion of civility in our discourse. Disagreement is essential; derision and vituperative, personal slander is not,” she wrote.

India’s former foreign secretary Nirupama Menon Rao has responded to criticism over her remarks on India-Pakistan ties, saying she is used to backlash but is concerned about the “erosion of civility” in public discourse. The backlash followed her recent posts on India’s foreign policy and a suggestion to rethink engagement with Pakistan, which drew sharp reactions online.

(Also Read: Rare India-Pakistan moment amid war as ex-secy Nirupama Rao, ex-minister Hina Khar suggest a reset: ‘Women must speak’)

What sparked the controversy? Notably, it all started after Rao commented on India’s idea of “strategic autonomy” in the context of the ongoing US-Iran war. In an X post, she argued that India must speak with clarity on global issues and avoid ambiguity. “Silence is not neutrality. It is read, interpreted, and often misread as consent,” she wrote, stressing that a “moral compass” should guide foreign policy.

Her remarks were later shared by Pakistan’s former foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar, who said she felt “deep nostalgia for such strategic clarity.”

Rao then reshared Khar’s post and suggested that women from India and Pakistan should explore ways to improve ties. She proposed a “women’s caucus” to think “calmly and sensibly” about the future of bilateral relations. She also argued for limited, issue-specific engagement between the two countries in areas like energy security, diaspora welfare and maritime stability, without affecting core differences.

Nirupama Rao faces backlash However, Rao’s remarks drew sharp reactions from several users, many of whom opposed any form of engagement with Pakistan.

Mohandas Pai, the former CFO of Infosys, criticised Rao, writing, “What a big shame that our former top diplomat is responding and egging on a former Pak Minister who supported Jihadi terrorism against India!”

Several social media users echoed similar sentiments, questioning her stance and calling her views “misguided”.

“This former Foreign Secretary, is gushing at receiving praise from a Birkin bag carrying Hafiz Saeed-equivalent. What a shame. Good that this person is now irrelevant in India, and lives off of whatever little crumbs such self-degradation on X bestows. No, I don’t believe in civility or courtesy to such individuals. Let this person be trolled relentlessly,” one user wrote.

“Nirupama Menon is a prime example of why India’s foreign service should be reformed,” commented another.

“As an Indian woman, I would rather maintain a distance from a nation who harbours, supports terrorists and wishes death to Hindus,” said another.

“Nirupama Menon Rao is another example of why UPSC needs to be overhauled completely. The current system gives you a combination of woke and meek officers who find victory in dialogue with states like Pakistan. Pathetic,” wrote one user.

“No thanks! We Indian women, like Indian men, are not interested in forming a "caucus" with people who actively fund, incubate, and pimp out terrorists. Please be delusional about this on your own,” said another.