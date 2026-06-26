NIT alum leaves 45 LPA Microsoft job to prepare for UPSC. Internet backs her

Can a massive paycheck buy professional contentment? That is the question gripping social media after a post went viral detailing a young techie’s bold career move. Despite securing a lucrative role at Microsoft fresh out of NIT Warangal, the engineer walked away from big tech to chase a seat in the civil services. While some social media users speculated about the allure of government authority and hidden perks, most rallied behind her immense courage to walk away from corporate security.

A tweet about a woman leaving her tech job for UPSC has gone viral. (HT_PRINT)

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“There is one school friend of mine. After +2, she cleared JEE Main and got a seat in NIT Warangal in the ECE branch. She graduated with a B.Tech in 2023 and received a ₹45 LPA package. She has always been very good academically,” X user who goes by “@VikasAlwys” wrote.

Also Read: 'Real conversations, honest brainstorming': Microsoft employee says office still excites her after 5 years

The individual added, “Recently, she resigned from Microsoft and started preparing for UPSC. It made me wonder… if a ₹45 LPA package and a company like Microsoft still aren't enough to make someone stay, what truly gives people peace and fulfillment? What do you think?”

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What did social media say?

{{^usCountry}} While a few suggested she might be doing so for more money, most expressed their support for the woman. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While a few suggested she might be doing so for more money, most expressed their support for the woman. {{/usCountry}}

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An individual commented, “I think it depends from person to person.” The OP responded, “That I agree, man.... but the courage is so high.”

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Also Read: Microsoft techie gives parents a tour of Bengaluru office, calls it 'every boy's dream'

Another expressed, “It's not about passion and money. It's about the environment you grow up in. If you see, from childhood to adulthood, our parents and relatives are always hyping these civil service jobs. So it has become a mindset that even though I achieve these private jobs, I need to step up in gov service.”

A third expressed, “Microsoft and the package she can get later also. But the regret of not trying for UPSC will remain if that's been her dream.” A fourth wrote, “Upsc may be her passion.”

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A few also shared their own story. One such individual explained, “She won't get fulfilment, in all likelihood, even in IAS. I have studied in better-rated institutes. Had cleared IES within the top 20, wrote IAS (and failed), and now work in a well-known tech company, on a senior ladder, at >4x salary than your friend. Some folks are not happy anywhere.”