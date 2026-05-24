NIT Bhopal student says big campus is ‘not a blessing’ as long walks leave students drained
A student from NIT Bhopal said the institute’s massive campus made daily walks exhausting for students.
A student from NIT Bhopal has sparked a conversation online after sharing the everyday struggles of living and studying on a large campus. Taking to Instagram, the student, identified as Pooja, posted a video in which she said that the massive size of several IIT and NIT campuses may look impressive from the outside, but students often experience a very different reality.
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In the video, she said, “Only people who study in IITs and NITs know that having a big campus size is not a blessing, it's a curse. I study at NIT Bhopal and let me show you what all exists inside this 600+ acre campus.”
Pooja then showed the area around her hostel and described it as being surrounded by forest. “This is my hostel and this entire area is just forest. Only forest. Nothing else. Like, it literally takes 20 minutes just to go from hostel to class,” she said.
‘Walking everywhere drains your energy’
The student further claimed that the girls’ hostels are comparatively closer to the academic area, while the boys’ hostels are located even farther away. “Girls’ hostels are still comparatively closer to the college because apparently girls are a little delicate. But they've done even worse with the boys. The boys’ hostels are literally one and a half kilometers away,” she added.
She also pointed out that students are not allowed to bring vehicles inside the campus, making daily travel even more exhausting. “And if that wasn't enough… let me tell you where it gets even worse. We’re not even allowed to bring vehicles inside the campus. So now imagine walking everywhere inside such a huge campus,” she said.
Pooja also claimed that ride hailing services are difficult to get near the hostel area. “And because the hostels are so deep inside the forest area, Rapido riders don't accept requests here quickly,” she said.
Sharing her frustration, she added, “I just feel like they could've reduced the jungle a little and made the campus slightly smaller. Walking around so much literally drains all your energy. And then if you reach class late, you get another lecture there as well.”
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The clip was shared with the caption, “Itne jungle kyu hote hain IITs/NITs me.”
Watch the clip here:
Internet reacts
The video drew several reactions from social media users, with many students relating to her experience. One user wrote, “Big campus sounds good only until you have to walk across it every day.” Another commented, “This is the real struggle nobody tells you before joining college.” A third user said, “IITs and NITs should really have better internal transport for students.” Another added, “The pain of reaching class tired and then getting scolded is too real.” One more user wrote, “Campus life looks beautiful from outside, but students know the daily reality.”
HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional.Read More