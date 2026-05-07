NIT alum with US clients sleeps at 10 pm, shares how he fixed work-life balance

An NIT alumnus and founder has sparked a viral conversation after revealing how he reclaimed his health by refusing to work on US time. For years, the entrepreneur followed the "cost of doing business" by sleeping at 4 am and missing sunlight to accommodate international clients. However, after a severe burnout left him bedridden, he realised the problem wasn't the time zone, but his own lack of boundaries. By implementing a strict 10 pm bedtime and limiting his availability to IST hours, he expected a backlash that never came. Instead, his clients respected the move. The NIT alum-turned-founder’s LinkedIn post has prompted varied responses. (LinkedIn/Ashwini Kumar)

“I'm in India. Most of my clients are in the US and I still sleep at 10 PM every night. How? I set a boundary. And I stick to it,” Ashwini Kumar, whose LinkedIn suggests he stays in Dubai, wrote.

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He shared how it was previously when working with US clients. “Sleeping at 4 AM. Waking up at 12 PM. Missing sunlight for weeks. Minimal social life.”

He followed it as he thought it was “the cost of doing business internationally.” However, things shifted when he burned out, and it resulted in him being bedridden for two straight days.

“That's when I realized I was the problem. Not the clients. Not the timezone. Me. I was too scared to set a boundary.”

That is when he decided to step out of the “Asian entrepreneur mindset,” in which individuals try to be available 24/7 to clients in the USA. As a result, he decided to go to bed at 10 pm every night and made it clear that this was “non-negotiable”.

What happened next? “Here's what happened: I told every US client: My available hours are 8 AM - 9 PM IST. That's 10:30 PM - 10:30 AM EST. I expected pushback. I got: Totally understand. We'll make it work,” Kumar shared.

He added that while he made the decision to safeguard his health and mental health, he also made sure that clients' work never suffered.

“I over-indexed on communication: End-of-day updates became non-negotiable (what's done, what's next, what's blocked). Morning syncs reviewing their overnight questions. Loom videos replacing meetings (10-min video > 60-min call),” he explained. He also sat down with each client to explain the situations that would constitute an “emergency”.

Kumar claimed that his one decision drastically changed the way he works. “Now we have systems that work WITHOUT me. They wake up to my work. I wake up to their responses. Meetings? Down 80%. Only for actual strategy. AND work and my life got much BETTER Turns out, clients EXPECT you to have boundaries.”

“Your timezone is not a disadvantage. Your lack of boundaries is,” he added.