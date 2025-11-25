Nita Ambani blesses newlyweds Dweta and Karan Nathwani in sweet video from their Mumbai wedding. Watch

Nita and Mukesh Ambani attended the wedding of Karan Nathwani in Mumbai this week. Karan is the son of Mukesh Ambani’s close aide and advisor, Parimal Dhirajlal Nathwani. He married Dweta at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai, which had also served as the venue for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s opulent wedding last year. Nita Ambani blesses the newlyweds in a sweet video that has emerged online.

Nita and Mukesh Ambani attend wedding

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, 68, was accompanied by his wife Nita Ambani, 62, as he attended the wedding ceremony of Karan Nathwani, the younger son of Parimal Nathwani.

Parimal Nathwani is the Director of Corporate Affairs at Reliance Industries and a member of the Rajya Sabha. He has two sons with his wife Varsha Nathwani — Dhanraj and Karan.

While Mukesh Ambani was dressed in formal Indian attire, Nita Ambani chose a heavy saree for the occasion. The couple was seen greeting guests and posing for pictures. Anant Ambani also attended the wedding ceremony and was seen in some pictures shared by MLA Shailesh Sotta.

Nita Ambani blesses newlyweds

A sweet video shared by a fan page shows Nita Ambani blessing the newly married couple. The chairperson of Reliance Foundation was all smiles as she put tilak on their foreheads.

The video shows Karan Nathwani then bending down to touch her feet and seek her blessings.

Industrialist Parimal Nathwani had earlier posted on social media about extending wedding invites to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah, and Mukesh and Nita Ambani. He had personally delivered the wedding invitations to them.