Bengaluru jeweller recalls Nita Ambani's visit to the store: 'Every year she sends Diwali greetings'

Bengaluru-based jeweller Sharath Kumar, who is the Managing Partner of Pratibha Jewellers, recently opened up about Nita Ambani’s memorable visit to his family’s store nearly two decades ago. Speaking on the Just Curious India podcast, Kumar recounted how the Reliance Foundation Chairperson first walked into their Richmond Circle showroom around 15–20 years ago. Nita Ambani visited the Bengaluru jewellery store 15-20 years ago. (Instagram/@justcuriousindia )

When asked how the connection with the Ambani family began, Kumar credited his nephew. “My brother’s son had some connections, and he met her once. So when she (Nita Ambani) was in Bangalore, she visited us,” he said. According to him, the visit left a lasting impression on both sides. “From then onwards, every year she sends Diwali greetings and a compliment. This shows she still remembers Pratibha Jewellers,” he said.

The jeweller went on to describe a piece crafted for Nita Ambani, referencing a photo where she is seen wearing a traditional Guttapusalu necklace. “Guttapusalu, she is wearing in the front,” he said, adding that the design also included intricate detailing at the back. “She puts all kinds of motifs of kempu - the ruby, emeralds and polki. What our elderly people used to wear as Raagate and Jada Billai, all were gradually made into a plate. It is called temple jewellery,” he explained.

According to a social media post shared by the store, the headpiece crafted for Nita Ambani comprised individual round pieces set with Burmese rubies, Colombian emeralds and rose-cut diamonds strung together to make a one-of-a-kind “choti” or “jada” as it is known in South India.

She wore the traditional jewellery last year while unveiling a spectacular audio-visual experience titled 'Dashavatar,' which showcases the ten incarnations of Lord Vishnu. This event was curated specially for the wedding celebrations of Anant and Radhika Ambani, held at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. The event took place at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), a state-of-the-art facility dedicated to the arts.