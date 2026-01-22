Nita Ambani, family cheer from front row as Prithvi dances at school annual day

As Prithvi danced confidently with his fellow students, the family clapped and smiled, fully immersed in the celebratory atmosphere of the school event.

Seated in the front row were Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani, watching the performance with visible pride and delight. They were joined by their children Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani, along with Shloka Mehta. Radhika Merchant was also seen cheering enthusiastically as the children performed.

The annual day celebrations at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School in Mumbai turned into a heartwarming family moment as the Ambanis gathered to cheer for their youngest star. A video shared by the school offered glimpses of the colourful event, showing young Prithvi Ambani dancing joyfully with his classmates on stage.

A glimpse from the school The video was shared through the official account of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School and highlighted several performances from the annual day function, capturing the energy, creativity and enthusiasm of the students.

Who is Prithvi Ambani? Prithvi Ambani is the eldest grandchild of billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani. He is the son of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.

About the school The Nita Mukesh Ambani Junior School is located in Bandra, Mumbai, and spans nearly three lakh square feet of constructed area. The institution focuses on primary and middle school education, covering classes one to seven.

Its Early Years Campus, spread across approximately thirty thousand square feet, caters to pre school and kindergarten students. Alongside this, the family also runs the Dhirubhai Ambani International School, which provides education from classes eight to twelve.