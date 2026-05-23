Nita Ambani left in splits as student slips Mumbai Indians joke into DAIS graduation speech

While graduation ceremonies are typically known for sombre speeches and standard advice for the future, a student at Dhirubhai Ambani International (DAIS) School decided to infuse some major IPL energy into the proceedings. Stepping up to the podium, the graduate delivered a witty punchline targeting the iconic Mumbai Indians franchise. Far from being offended by the unscripted dig, a visibly delighted Nita Ambani was seen laughing out loud.

Nita Ambani at Dhirubhai Ambani International School graduation ceremony. (YouTube/@DAISMumbai)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Addressing the audience, the head boy reflected on the journey of the graduating Class of 2026, highlighting how the institution transformed the students and celebrating the lifelong memories they created together.

Also Read: Ambani family hosts Rihanna at Antilia in Mumbai, photos of warm welcome go viral

While talking about the future, he said, “Just like our beloved Mumbai Indians (MI), there will be tough seasons.” At this point, the whole auditorium erupted into laughter.

For a moment, the camera panned to Nita Ambani, who was seen covering her face and laughing. Amid the giggles and the cheer, the head boy continued, “Seasons where nothing seems to go right, where the results do not reflect the effort, where you question everything.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He added, “But if there is one thing this franchise has taught all of us, it’s that you never forget who you are. You never forget your legacy and you never forget the people standing in your corner.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added, “But if there is one thing this franchise has taught all of us, it’s that you never forget who you are. You never forget your legacy and you never forget the people standing in your corner.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

He continued his speech while mentioning the MI motto. “Always remember Duniya Hila Denge Hum.” Nita Ambani instantly reacted by clapping, a smile on her face.

The rest of the video captured speeches from various dignitaries, including the founder and chairperson of the Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Nita Ambani, and the chief guest, PV Sindhu.

Also Read: ‘Mom, mom, mom’: Isha Ambani points at every piece of diamond, emerald from Nita Ambani’s collection at Met Gala

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The institution also highlighted the future paths of its graduates, noting that a significant number have already been admitted to prestigious colleges and universities worldwide.