Nita Ambani visits Vikas Khanna’s New York restaurant, dances with welcome crew. Watch

Nita Ambani spent an evening at chef Vikas Khanna’s New York restaurant, Bungalow, to curate a culinary experience for the upcoming NMACC India Weekend in the Big Apple. The chairperson of Reliance Foundation was joined by her daughter Isha Ambani Piramal, and her granddaughter Aadiya Shakti, as she sampled the various dishes that Michelin star celebrity chef Vikas Khanna whipped up for her. Nita Ambani at Chef Vikas Khanna's New York restaurant, Bungalow.(Instagram/nmacc.indiaweekend)

Nita Ambani dances at Bungalow

Nita Ambani was welcomed to the New York restaurant with a shower of petals and a dance performance. After the performance, the dancers asked Mrs Ambani if she would do them the honour of joining them for a dance. Nita Ambani, a trained dancer, agreed.

Footage shared on Instagram shows how she was enjoying the performance with her granddaughter in her arms when the request came. Nita Ambani agreed and handed her granddaughter over to Isha before joining the dancers. She then gave a short performance.

During her visit, the founder of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) also helped zero down on the dishes that would be served at the NMACC India Weekend. The video shows her sampling many India-inspired delicacies at Khanna’s flagship New York restaurant. “Delicious,” she was heard saying at one point as she tasted a pani puri filled with caramelized pineapple.

Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna said it was an “absolute honour” to host Nita Ambani at Bungalow.

What is NMACC India Weekend?

The NMACC India Weekend is a three-day “cultural showcase” that will bring the essence of Mumbai’s Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre to New York City with Indian food pop-ups, a dance workshop from Shiamak Davar, yoga workshops, the staging of a musical and more.

The NMACC India Weekend in New York City will take place between September 12 and 14.

In a statement shared on the NMACC website, Nita Ambani said the weekend is “designed to be a global celebration of India’s cultural legacy – our art, crafts, music, dance, fashion, and food.”

“At NMACC, our vision has always been to showcase the best of the world to India and bring the best of India to the world. This special weekend marks the first step forward on that journey, celebrating the spirit of India on one of the world’s most iconic stages – Lincoln Center. I am excited to share our rich traditions and legacy with New York City and the world,” she said.