‘Nita ma’am took selfies, chatted with us’: Woman shares experience of attending Ganesh Utsav at Antilia

Attending the Ganesh Utsav at Antilia, a Reliance employee's spouse described the grand celebration as a deeply sacred experience. Sudhanshu Bala Singh told hindustantimes.com that Nita Ambani personally interacted with guests, taking selfies and inviting them to stay for the family's evening aarti.

Sudhanshu Bala Singh shared these pictures of Nita Ambani at Antilia during Ganesh Utsav. (Sudhanshu Bala Singh)

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“It was an honour and a blessing to be part of such a divine celebration. From the moment we were welcomed at Antilia, every detail- from the Ganpati darshan, entire Antilia decorations to the hospitality and food- was thoughtfully arranged. The best decor was different types of white Ganpati made of flowers in the Lift Lobby area, all so cute and beautiful,” Singh recalled.

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The Mumbai-based resident shared, “What touched me most was seeing Nita Ma’am personally greet and interact with everyone, fully immersed in the devotion and joy of the occasion, taking selfies and even dancing to the live music. The beautiful balance of grandeur, warmth and faith made it an experience I will always cherish.”

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{{^usCountry}} Sharing her best memory from this year’s event, Singh expressed, “The most memorable moment came just as we were about to leave. Nita Ma’am came down to the hall, spoke to us warmly, and personally invited us to have prasad and stay for the evening family arti.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharing her best memory from this year’s event, Singh expressed, “The most memorable moment came just as we were about to leave. Nita Ma’am came down to the hall, spoke to us warmly, and personally invited us to have prasad and stay for the evening family arti.” {{/usCountry}}

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She added, “We returned to the puja area, where hundreds of pandits from across India led the mantrōchchar and aarti. It was more than a celebration; it was a blessing and a moment we’ll cherish for a long time.”

When asked if she had any conversation with Ambani family members, Singh recalled, “Yes. We were in a small group of about five to six people in the hall area when Nita Ma’am came walking down to us and chatted with us.”

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Remembering the evening and talking about other festivals hosted by the Ambani family, Singh continued, “Whenever I attend these, I always leave feeling more connected to our culture, proud to be Indian and privileged to have witnessed these beautiful celebrations. For me, that is what makes them truly special- the grandeur may impress you, but it is the tradition, warmth, family and sense of belonging that stays with you.”

Inside ‘Antilia Cha Raja’:

On September 13, the grand celebrations started at Antilia with the Ambani family welcoming Ganpati Bappa, fondly known as ‘Antilia Cha Raja’. Celebrations at Ambani’s 27-storey South Mumbai residence were attended by many. The Ganesh Chaturthi festivities were concluded on September 15 with a grand procession.

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