'No cubicles, free snacks, massage chairs': Indian man in Sweden reveals what makes European offices different

An Indian man living in Sweden has shared a glimpse of a corporate office in Europe, highlighting how the workplace environment there feels very different from the traditional office setups commonly seen in India.

An Indian man said European offices offered better comfort and work life balance. (Instagram/sankethbanik)

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(Also read: Indian techie shows empty office in Sweden at 4:30 pm, says quality of work matters more than hours)

The man, identified as Sanketh Banik, posted a video on Instagram in which he walked viewers through the office space and pointed out several features that stood out to him. From bean bags and stylish chairs to open seating areas, snacks, games and massage chairs, the video offered a look at a workplace designed to feel more relaxed and employee friendly.

In the video, Banik said, “I am an environmental consultant and I have recently come to Sweden, Europe. Today I am going to show you how European offices are very different from our Indian offices. Like all offices, there are desks and chairs for employees here, but the environment here is such that you won't even feel like you're in an office.”

‘Work life balance is actually a thing’

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{{^usCountry}} Explaining how the setup differs from typical cubicle based spaces, he added, “That is, the setup of their offices is not like cubicles at all. Here in the office, they have kept bean bags and stylish and cool table chairs, so that hardcore office feeling never comes.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Explaining how the setup differs from typical cubicle based spaces, he added, “That is, the setup of their offices is not like cubicles at all. Here in the office, they have kept bean bags and stylish and cool table chairs, so that hardcore office feeling never comes.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He further showed seating arrangements on stairs where employees could sit and work. Banik said, “And especially here, stairs are made where people sit and work, and if they feel like it, they can also work outside.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further showed seating arrangements on stairs where employees could sit and work. Banik said, “And especially here, stairs are made where people sit and work, and if they feel like it, they can also work outside.” {{/usCountry}}

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The video also showed several employee benefits inside the office. “And you will get free unlimited candies like this, which anyone can take as much as they want. And you also get Swedish style snacks here every day in the evening. And if you are more stressed, you can also find massage chairs and many games here. So this is how Europe's corporate offices are,” he said.

(Also read: Indian woman reflects on 10 years in Sweden: ‘Everything costs so much more now’)

The clip was shared with the caption, “Corporate offices in Europe are just so good. And work life balance is actually a thing over here.”

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Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts

Shared a day ago, the clip has received a few reactions from Instagram users. One user wrote, “This looks more like a relaxation zone than an office.” Another said, “Indian offices really need to learn from this kind of work culture.” A third commented, “Work life balance should not be a luxury.” Another user added, “The office setup looks so calm and employee friendly.” One person wrote, “Free snacks and massage chairs sound like a dream.” Another said, “This is how workplaces should be designed.” A user also commented, “Europe really seems to understand employee comfort.”

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HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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