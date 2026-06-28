'No job is a waste of time': Man shares 5 life lessons he learnt from his 9-to-5 job

A man’s reflections on the lessons he learnt from his 9-to-5 job have sparked a conversation on Instagram, with several users agreeing with his take on work, struggle and financial independence. A man shared five life lessons he learned from his 9-to-5 job. (Instagram/mannubatraa)

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In a video shared on Instagram, Divyam Batra spoke about how even difficult work experiences can teach important life skills. The clip was posted with the caption, “No job is a waste of time.”

‘No job is ever a waste of time’ In the video, Batra said, “Five life lessons I learned from my 9-to-5 job. First, no job is ever a waste of time. My first job was in a BPO, where I handled nearly 200 calls every day, and even though I had to listen to abuse from random people several times a day, that experience taught me the value of hard work, patience and emotional control.”

He then spoke about how regular work routines slowly become a part of life, even when they seem difficult at first. “Second, struggle becomes easier with routine. Waking up every morning, travelling a long distance to work, returning home tired and still making time for family eventually becomes a part of life,” he said.

Batra also highlighted the importance of time management, saying that long working hours make people realise how little time remains for personal life. “Third, time is your most valuable asset. When you spend 8 to 10 hours a day working, you realise how little time is left for everything else, so it becomes important to spend your remaining time with people who add value to your life,” he added.

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Financial independence and communication Speaking about money, he said that earning independently teaches responsibility. “Fourth, financial independence teaches responsibility. When you start earning your own money, you also learn how important it is to manage it wisely.”

His fifth lesson focused on communication skills. “Fifth, communication skills matter a lot. In many situations, communication skills prove to be more useful than technical skills, whether you use them inside the office or outside in everyday life.”

Watch the clip here: