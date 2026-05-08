‘Nobody talks to anyone’: Woman says living in high-rise building feels ‘like a jail’ despite glamour

A woman has sparked a conversation on social media after sharing her experience of living in a high-rise building and explaining why the lifestyle, despite its glamour from the outside, can often feel lonely from within.

A woman has shared how living in a tall building made her miss neighbours, terrace chats and warmth.(Instagram/anjalichaudhary713)

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(Also read: Delhi NCR woman captures life in high rise apartments: ‘Like living in matchboxes’)

Taking to Instagram, the woman, named Anjali Chaudhary, posted a video in which she spoke about how her perception of living in tall buildings changed after moving into one. While such buildings may appear attractive because of their lights, structure and modern facilities, she said the reality can be very different for those who miss close social connections.

In the video, Anjali said, "I swear, these tall buildings, buildings like these, honestly, they only look good from a distance. Before I lived here, I used to think how comfortable it would be to live in a building. You know, all the glamour, the lights... there’s a certain charm to living there. But since I’ve moved in, all that fun has vanished. This building feels more like a jail to me now."

‘Nobody here talks to anyone’

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{{^usCountry}} Anjali further explained that she and her family moved into the building four years ago, but still do not know much about the people living around them. She said, "Nobody here talks to anyone. We moved here four years ago, but we have no idea who lives in the house next door, when they leave, or when they come home." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anjali further explained that she and her family moved into the building four years ago, but still do not know much about the people living around them. She said, "Nobody here talks to anyone. We moved here four years ago, but we have no idea who lives in the house next door, when they leave, or when they come home." {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} She added that she now misses the warmth of having neighbours who would visit, talk and share simple moments over tea. "Now, I find myself wishing we had a neighbor or two who would come over, sit, talk, and share a cup of tea. But nothing like that ever happens. Sometimes, when it rains, I wish we had a terrace so we could go out and enjoy it," she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added that she now misses the warmth of having neighbours who would visit, talk and share simple moments over tea. "Now, I find myself wishing we had a neighbor or two who would come over, sit, talk, and share a cup of tea. But nothing like that ever happens. Sometimes, when it rains, I wish we had a terrace so we could go out and enjoy it," she said. {{/usCountry}}

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Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts

The clip has amassed more than 1.1 million views and prompted several reactions from users, many of whom related to her experience.

(Also read: High-rise painter dangles mid-air, reveals ₹35,000 income: 'Degree hum bhi kiye hai')

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One user wrote, "This is so true, high-rise life looks fancy but feels very lonely." Another said, "Old neighbourhoods had a different warmth, people actually cared about each other." A third commented, "I live in a similar building and I don’t even know who lives on my floor." Another user added, "The terrace part is so relatable, especially during the rains." Someone else wrote, "Modern homes have comfort, but old homes had connection." Another said, "This is why community living matters more than luxury." A user also commented, "People are surrounded by hundreds of flats but still feel alone."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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