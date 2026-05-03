Noida corporate employee says 9 to 6 job consumes entire day: ‘Nothing left for yourself’

A corporate employee living alone in Noida has struck a chord online after opening up about the reality of managing a first job, daily routine and life after office hours.

A Noida corporate employee opened up about the exhausting reality of living alone and working a 9 to 6 job. (Representational image/Unsplash)

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(Also read: Employee exposes harsh office conditions, says no AC or windows: 'I hope company burns to the ground')

In a video shared on Instagram, Aditya Srivastav, a consultant who moved to the city six months ago, spoke about how a regular 9 to 6 job often feels far more demanding than it appears on paper.

His candid reflection has resonated with many young professionals who are trying to balance work, health, personal growth and loneliness while living away from home.

‘Your day doesn’t start when you wake up’

Sharing his experience, Srivastav said, “It’s been six months since I moved to Noida for my first job, and this is something which no one tells you. So hi everyone, I am Aditya, a 21-year-old consultant living in Noida alone. Your day doesn’t start when you wake up; it starts when you check the time and realize you’re already late. 9 to 6 looks small on paper, but somehow it takes your whole day.”

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{{^usCountry}} He added that the exhaustion is not always physical, but mental. “And by the time you get back, you are not tired physically, but you are just completely drained. But in these six months, I understood one thing: we don’t get extra time; we just have to manage the little time we get for our health, for our personality, our skills. Because if you give everything to your job, there will be nothing left for yourself. So now I’m trying to build a life after 6:00 p.m. too.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that the exhaustion is not always physical, but mental. “And by the time you get back, you are not tired physically, but you are just completely drained. But in these six months, I understood one thing: we don’t get extra time; we just have to manage the little time we get for our health, for our personality, our skills. Because if you give everything to your job, there will be nothing left for yourself. So now I’m trying to build a life after 6:00 p.m. too.” {{/usCountry}}

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Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts to corporate life struggle

The clip has received several reactions from Instagram users, many of whom related to Srivastav’s experience. One user wrote, “This is exactly what no one tells you before your first job.” Another said, “9 to 6 is never just 9 to 6 when travel, cooking and chores are added.”

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(Also read: Hyderabad Amazon employee shares ‘10 things never to share’ at work: 'Oversharing can derail your career')

Someone else wrote, “Health and skills are the first things we ignore after getting a job.” Another added, “This video is too relatable for every fresher living away from home.”

HT.com has reached out to the user for his comments, and the copy will be updated once his response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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