Noida founder questions warehouse damage amid unrest, says real workers bear the loss

Tensions flared in Noida’s industrial belt this week as a workers’ protest over low wages turned violent, leaving businesses damaged and daily operations disrupted.

With businesses forced to shut and work brought to a halt, he said genuine workers were facing the brunt of the disruption.(@theswapnilsri/X)

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Vehicles were set on fire and stones were thrown during the protest, intensifying anger among demonstrators who say their salaries have not kept pace with rising inflation.

Amid the unrest, founder Swapnil Srivastav of Kidbea shared a stark account from the ground, accompanied by images of shattered windows at his warehouse.

Questioning the violence, he wrote, “Will breaking my warehouse glass get anyone a salary hike? How does that help?”

Founder flags impact on workers:

Srivastav said even his own workers had raised similar concerns, stressing that no daily wage labourer would willingly give up a day’s earnings.

With businesses forced to shut and work brought to a halt, he said genuine workers were facing the brunt of the disruption. “A real worker issue is being used as cover for something bigger,” he wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} Srivastav, who has been operating in Noida for over a decade, described the developments as unprecedented. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Srivastav, who has been operating in Noida for over a decade, described the developments as unprecedented. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He said the region had largely maintained a reputation for being calm and business-friendly, making the recent events particularly concerning for local entrepreneurs and workers alike. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said the region had largely maintained a reputation for being calm and business-friendly, making the recent events particularly concerning for local entrepreneurs and workers alike. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “I’ve been building in Noida for over a decade. It has always been calm and business-friendly. Never seen anything like this,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I’ve been building in Noida for over a decade. It has always been calm and business-friendly. Never seen anything like this,” he wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Noida deserves better. It will get better,” he adds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Noida deserves better. It will get better,” he adds. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read: Noida workers protest low wages: ‘We work 12 hours a day, earn just ₹13,000’ Check out the post here: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read: Noida workers protest low wages: ‘We work 12 hours a day, earn just ₹13,000’ Check out the post here: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Here's how people reacted to the post: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here's how people reacted to the post: {{/usCountry}}

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X users shared mixed reactions to the post, with many questioning how damage to property would help address wage concerns, while others pointed back to the underlying issue of stagnant pay.

One of the users commented, “You break the souls of workers by underpaying them. And here you are crying for a few low-quality cheap windows.”

A second user commented, “Whose life itself has become a joke, will he trust the assurances without guarantee?”

Also Read: Factory workers protest over wage hike in Noida's Phase-2, sector 60; set govt vehicles on fire

A third user commented, “Issues must be addressed. Working full-time at a salary of 10-12 k per month when the company is making a profit will not be acceptable to anyone.”

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“Let the investigation finish. Until then, jumping to conclusions is just guesswork dressed up as certainty,” another user commented.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

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