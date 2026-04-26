Noida resident calls high rise towers ‘luxury chawls’, cites daily lift chaos. Watch

A resident in Noida has sparked an online conversation after sharing a video in which he compared high rise residential towers to “luxury chawls”, claiming residents face long daily waits for elevators despite paying for premium housing.

A Noida man shared how broken lifts and long queues made life difficult in his Noida apartment tower. (Instagram/pariwarikmahaulblogs)

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(Also read: ‘Itne paise diye hai, aur ye condition hai’: Man regrets his ₹1 crore flat in Noida)

Taking to Instagram, the man, identified as Happy Sharma, posted a video criticising poor lift management in his housing complex. In the clip, he said residents regularly struggle because there are too few elevators for a large number of families living in each tower.

“So, take a look at these ‘luxury chawls.’ The only difference is that in the chawls of Mumbai or Bangalore, people have to stand in line for things like water. Here, lines only form under two conditions: either there’s a community feast (bhandara) going on, or every single morning for the elevators,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} He further explained that each tower has around 175 flats but only two elevators. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further explained that each tower has around 175 flats but only two elevators. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “Look, there are about 175 flats in one tower. For 175 flats, there are only two elevators. This means at least 350 to 400 people live in one tower, and there are just two lifts,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Look, there are about 175 flats in one tower. For 175 flats, there are only two elevators. This means at least 350 to 400 people live in one tower, and there are just two lifts,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to Sharma, the situation worsens because one lift is often out of service. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Sharma, the situation worsens because one lift is often out of service. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Out of those, one elevator usually works for only 12 hours, while the other might work overtime occasionally, essentially, one lift is almost always broken,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Out of those, one elevator usually works for only 12 hours, while the other might work overtime occasionally, essentially, one lift is almost always broken,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He also shared a recent incident involving a child. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also shared a recent incident involving a child. {{/usCountry}}

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“Just yesterday in our tower, a lift malfunctioned, and a young girl got stuck inside. She was only able to get out after 30 to 45 minutes. So, this is the state of our ‘luxury chawls.’ Otherwise, it’s a lot of ‘fun’ here, you’ll find every luxury. Just tell me which car you want to see!” he said sarcastically.

Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts

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The clip quickly gained attention online, with several social media users sharing similar housing complaints. One user wrote, “This is exactly why I prefer low rise apartments.” Another commented, “People pay crores and still struggle for basic facilities.” A third said, “The builder only focuses on selling dreams.” “Imagine being stuck in a lift for 45 minutes. That sounds terrifying,” wrote another user.

(Also read: Noida founder questions warehouse damage amid unrest, says real workers bear the loss)

One person remarked, “These societies look fancy from outside but residents know the reality.” Another added, “Maintenance issues in many high rises are getting worse every year.”

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(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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