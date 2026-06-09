Noida techie explains how he spends 36,000 a month, rent included

A Noida-based software engineer has broken down his expenses in an Instagram video to explain how he survives on ₹36,000 per month. Priyanshu is a 22-year-old software engineer who lives alone in Noida. In his Instagram video, he broke down his biggest monthly expenses while also revealing that he manages to save ₹20,000 every month.

Rent and other expenses

A Noida techie breaks down his monthly expenses of ₹36,000. (Instagram/@projectpriyanshu)

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Like with most young professionals living away from their families, rent forms the biggest chunk of his expenses. The Noida techie revealed that he shares a 3BHK with other flatmates. His share of the rent comes to ₹15,000 per month.

“Depending on how much AC I use, the electricity bill comes to around ₹500 to 1,000,” he said.

Priyanshu manages to save a good amount in terms of groceries since his workplace provides free breakfast, lunch, and snacks. Dinner is free in the office too, but the software engineer explained that he mostly orders in.

Ordering food, along with some groceries, costs him roughly ₹8,000 per month.

Next, he spends ₹5,000 on protein powder, oats and other health supplements. Using the gym in his society costs him just ₹500 per month.

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{{^usCountry}} “Just because I eat healthy doesn’t mean I don’t go out with friends. I spend around ₹5,000 on that,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Just because I eat healthy doesn’t mean I don’t go out with friends. I spend around ₹5,000 on that,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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Priyanshu said that petrol for his motorcycle costs him around ₹2,000 per month, while entertainment expenses are almost nil because he has just one subscription — YouTube Premium — which costs only ₹90 per month.

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Adding up all these expenses brings his total spending to approximately ₹36,000 per month. On top of this, the 22-year-old also invests ₹20,000

Internet reacts

The video has gone viral with thousands of views, as many others chimed in to talk about their own expenses.

“As a 22 year old myself living with family makes me wonder how I’m spending more than you,” wrote one person in the comments section.

“What kind of YouTube premium are you getting when mine is 149 a month,” another wondered.

“Electricity bill 1000 no way. I live alone in a hostel and my electricity bill comes around 4k,” a third person added.

Several people also asked Priyanshu how much he earned, but the software engineer refused to disclose his salary citing company policy.

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(Also read: ₹1.6 lakh monthly expenses, says city feels balanced despite rising costs">Microsoft techie couple in Noida breaks down ₹1.6 lakh monthly expenses, says city feels balanced despite rising costs)