Noodles being made in a Kolkata factory will leave you disgusted. Watch

Noodles are one of the most loved and widely eaten dishes. However, have you ever wondered how are they actually made? A viral video showing the making of noodles in a factory in Kolkata has left many people unhappy and disgusted. Noodles kept on the floor after being boiled.

The video opens to show all-purpose flour, leftover noodles, and water being put in a massive container to create a dough. Later, the prepared dough is transferred into a machine where they make long sheets of it and cut it into noodles.

Once the noodles are ready, they are put up for drying. Throughout this process, none of the workers are wearing any safety equipment.

At the end of the video, when the noodles are transferred into a steamer, they are covered with a dirty cloth. Once ready, these boiled noodles are kept on the ground.

Take a look at the video here:

This post was shared a week ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed 3.4 million times. Many took to the comments section of the post to share how unhygienic the process looks.

Here’s what people are saying about it:

An individual wrote, “Street food is unhygienic. We didn't have to see this But thank you for showing this.”

A second commented, “Where are the people who take care of food safety?”

A third posted, “FSSAI, where are you? Shouldn’t something like this come under food hygiene?”

“The more I see such videos, the less I want to eat from outside,” shared another.

A fourth commented, “This type of topic is about to hit the trend.

And this is important. Being a middle-class Indian I know the truth of such factories. Factories like this are pure examples of violations of health and hygiene sense. Cleaning the machine's floors and walls is a rare practice. Gloves, head covers, and clean factory-oriented clothing are very rare too. Or you can say these are just nonsense when comes to investment. We Indians are, maybe, immune to such exposure to dirt that we hardly become sick. Or is it that there is no record of such sickness? People need to be aware. Administrations need to educate the investors, and workers and impose laws firmly. India is changing fast. Let's emerge to a cleaner India.”

