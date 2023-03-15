Norwegian dance group Quick Style dances to Leke Pahla Pahla Pyar in Mumbai Local

Norwegian dance group Quick Style went viral for their brilliant performance to the popular song Kala Chashma last year. Since then, people have been loving their choreographies and even recreating them. As the dance group is touring in India, they were recently seen dancing with Virat Kohli on the song Ishq by Stereo Nation. Now, another video of them performing in Mumbai local train has taken the Internet by storm.

"Our first step in a local train in India," they wrote in the post's caption. The group is performing in a local train. They can be seen dancing to the remix of the song Leke Pahla Pahla Pyar by DJ Kalpana and DJ Rion. The song was originally sung by Asha Bhosle, Mohammed Rafi, and Shamshad Begum. As they dance, passengers of the local train watch them in awe.

Take a look at the video here:

This video was shared just a few hours back. Since being posted, it has been viewed over 3.9 million times. The clip also has several likes and comments.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual posted, "Now that's what we call lit." Another person added, "Vibe hai vibe, awesome I hope you all are enjoying Indian food also." A third person wrote, "EPIC in Mumbai local!!!! Nailed it!!!!" "Welcome to India guys. I love your YouTube videos. Really awesome," posted a fourth.