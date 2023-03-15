Home / Trending / Fisherman catches massive 8-foot catfish in -3°C

Fisherman catches massive 8-foot catfish in -3°C

Published on Mar 15, 2023 01:06 PM IST

Ditch Ballard caught a 100-kilo catfish while he was fishing for carp. The man shared his experience on Instagram.

Man catches eight foot fish in Spain.(Instagram/@ ebromadcats)
ByVrinda Jain

British angler Ditch Ballard caught a 100-kilo catfish while he was fishing for carp. As the man was sitting in a minus-three temperature, he realised his 10ft rod had caught a catfish.

According to reports, he was fishing in River Ebro in Spain. Ballard shared his experience on Instagram. He said that his line was 'uncontrollably ripping off the reel,' so he had to untie his boat and jump on it to follow the fish. He added that the next hour for him was painful as he felt his muscles fatigued and the adrenaline wore off his body.

"Each time the fish ran, I nearly lost a digit, as, by this time, my hands were so cold they weren't really doing what my brain was telling them. Eventually, over 2.5 meters of catfish surfaced, and I managed to get a hand on its jaw. I was physically and mentally exhausted but had to give one last push to secure my prize. It was the biggest battle of my fishing career, yet I wouldn't wish it on anyone!" said Ditch Ballard.

Take a look at his post here:

This post was shared on February 15. Since being posted, it has been liked over 500 times. The share also has several comments.

Take a look at a few reactions below:

An individual posted, "Wow, that's a nice catch. A big one at that. My muscles would hurt to bring that monster up from the deep." Another person added, "Wow!!!! You might as well give up fishing at this point, you took home all the gold medals. Congratulations, man!" "Smashed it mate, what a battle!" wrote a third.

Story Saved
