Virat Kohli dances with Norway dance group Quick Style in Mumbai, Anushka Sharma reacts

Published on Mar 14, 2023 07:43 PM IST

The viral video that captures Virat Kohli shaking a leg with Norway dance crew Quick Style was shared on Instagram.

Virat Kohli with Norway dance group Quick Style in Mumbai. (Twitter/@imVkohli and Instagram/@thequickstyle)
ByArfa Javaid

After the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar series in Ahmedabad, which India won by 2-1, former Indian skipper Virat Kohli returned to Mumbai. He met the Norway dance group Quick Style and posted a snap on his official Twitter handle. The ace cricketer wrote, “Guess who I met in Mumbai.” He also tagged the popular dance group.

After some time, the dance group shared a video with King Kohli on their Instagram page. “When Virat meets Quick Style,” read the caption accompanying the video posted by Quick Style. The video opens with one of the dance group members picking up a cricket bat. He seems unsure of what to do with it and performs a few moves. As the video progresses, Virat Kohli walks up to him and gestures to hand him the bat. Soon, other crew members join, and they break into a dance to Stereo Nation’s Ishq. The star-studded video has now gone viral on the Internet.

Take a look at the posts below:

Since being shared an hour ago, the video has raked up more than 3.6 million views and the numbers are still increasing. Many even shared their thoughts via comments, including one from Anushka Sharma.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

Actor Anushka Sharma reacted to the post with fire emoticons. “Wow,” posted an individual. Another added, “Virat is the moment.” “76th century celebration move got leaked,” shared a third. A fourth commented, “Dancing down the pitch in style….”

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

dance video virat kohli norway viral video + 3 more
