Not a football fan? These Super Bowl memes will still make you laugh out loud

The Super Bowl, the National Football League's (NFL) annual championship game, is not just a sporting event but a significant cultural phenomenon in the United States. Held on the second Sunday in February, it culminates the NFL season by pitting the champions of the American Football Conference (AFC) against those of the National Football Conference (NFC). Beyond the gridiron, the Super Bowl is renowned for its extravagant halftime shows, high-profile commercials, and the tradition of gatherings where friends and families unite to partake in the festivities. Super Bowl memes for the non-football fan: Laughter guaranteed.

As of now, Super Bowl LIX is underway, featuring a rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles have taken an early lead, with the current score at 17-0 in their favor.

Super Bowl memes

For those who aren't ardent football enthusiasts, the Super Bowl still offers ample entertainment, particularly through the plethora of memes that emerge each year. A recurring theme in these memes is the scheduling of the game on a Sunday night. Many jest about the challenge of staying up late for the game, only to face the dreaded Monday morning alarm - a sentiment that resonates with both fans and non-fans alike.

Another common meme theme playfully critiques the American perception of the Super Bowl as the "biggest sporting event in the world." Given that American football doesn't command the same global following as sports like soccer, these memes often highlight the contrast between the domestic fervor for the Super Bowl and the comparatively modest international interest.

Donald Trump made history by becoming the first sitting US president to attend a Super Bowl. The halftime show featured rapper Kendrick Lamar as the headliner, marking his first solo performance at the Super Bowl.