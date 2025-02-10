Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Not a football fan? These Super Bowl memes will still make you laugh out loud

BySanya Jain
Feb 10, 2025 06:56 AM IST

For those who aren't ardent football enthusiasts, the Super Bowl still offers ample entertainment, particularly through a plethora of memes each year.

The Super Bowl, the National Football League's (NFL) annual championship game, is not just a sporting event but a significant cultural phenomenon in the United States. Held on the second Sunday in February, it culminates the NFL season by pitting the champions of the American Football Conference (AFC) against those of the National Football Conference (NFC). Beyond the gridiron, the Super Bowl is renowned for its extravagant halftime shows, high-profile commercials, and the tradition of gatherings where friends and families unite to partake in the festivities.

Super Bowl memes for the non-football fan: Laughter guaranteed.
Super Bowl memes for the non-football fan: Laughter guaranteed.

As of now, Super Bowl LIX is underway, featuring a rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles have taken an early lead, with the current score at 17-0 in their favor.

Super Bowl memes

For those who aren't ardent football enthusiasts, the Super Bowl still offers ample entertainment, particularly through the plethora of memes that emerge each year. A recurring theme in these memes is the scheduling of the game on a Sunday night. Many jest about the challenge of staying up late for the game, only to face the dreaded Monday morning alarm - a sentiment that resonates with both fans and non-fans alike.

Another common meme theme playfully critiques the American perception of the Super Bowl as the "biggest sporting event in the world." Given that American football doesn't command the same global following as sports like soccer, these memes often highlight the contrast between the domestic fervor for the Super Bowl and the comparatively modest international interest.

Donald Trump made history by becoming the first sitting US president to attend a Super Bowl. The halftime show featured rapper Kendrick Lamar as the headliner, marking his first solo performance at the Super Bowl.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
See More
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On