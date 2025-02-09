Super Bowl LIX: Who’s performing at halftime show and singing the national anthem?

The halftime show at Super Bowl LIX will feature Kendrick Lamar, as the Kansas City chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. A Vince Lombardi Trophy and Super Bowl LIX logo is projected on the St. Louis Cathedral at Jackson Square. (Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)(USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con)

Before the game, performances by Jon Batiste, Trombone Shorty, Lauren Daigle, and Ledisi will also take place.

Halftime performances

Lamar was officially announced as the headliner in September. In a video, he declared, “My name is Kendrick Lamar, and I am performing at Super Bowl LIX. I hope to see you there.” Kendrick previously performed at the Super Bowl in 2022 alongside Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and several others.

Lamar will be performing alongside SZA, and in April, they will begin a 19-city tour together, having made several collaborative songs including "All the Stars" and "Doves in the Wind."

Who will sing the national anthem?

Jon Batiste will sing the national anthem, which will be interpreted in American Sign Language by Stephanie Nogueras.

Here is the complete list of performers:

Kendrick Lamar: Halftime show headliner

Jon Batiste: National anthem

Trombone Shorty and Lauren Daigle: "America the Beautiful"

Ledisi: "Lift Every Voice and Sing"

Stephanie Nogueras: National anthem and "America the Beautiful" in ASL

Otis Jones IV: "Lift Every Voice and Sing" in ASL

Matt Maxey: Halftime show in ASL

Super Bowl history

The Super Bowl is the annual championship game of the National Football League. Since 1966, it has marked the final game of every NFL season, replacing the NFL Championship Game.

It has been played on the second Sunday of February since 2022. Before that, Super Bowls were played on Sundays in early to mid-January from 1967 to 1978, late January from 1979 to 2003, and the first Sunday of February from 2004 to 2021.

The Vince Lombardi Trophy is awarded to the winning team, a trophy named after the coach of the Green Bay Packers, who won the first two Super Bowls.

To sidestep NFL trademark restrictions, many companies that are not official sponsors refer to the Super Bowl as "the Big Game" or similar terms. The day of the game is widely recognized as "Super Bowl Sunday" or "Super Sunday."