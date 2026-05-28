'Not all 92-year-olds want khichdi': Grandmother’s pizza moment wins hearts online

The video was shared by Instagram page @viewsandbrewsss. Sharing the post, she wrote, "My Aaji is a certified pizza lover. Not all 92-year-olds want khichdi @dominos_india. In the clip, the elderly woman is seen happily relishing slices of pizza, clearly enjoying every bite, while also asking for a Thums Up. Her cheerful expressions and childlike excitement add to the warmth of the moment, making it feel light, joyful and full of personality.

Grandmothers are often the ones who quietly shape our earliest memories through food. From warm homemade meals to small treats made with love, they spend years making sure everyone around them is fed, cared for and happy. As we grow older, there are moments when that love comes full circle, when we want to treat them to something they enjoy. A recent video shows a granddaughter treating her grandmother to a pizza and a cold drink. The heartwarming video will surely bring a smile to your face and remind you of your own nani or dadi.

Grandmother’s adorable pizza moment delights the internet The comments section was filled with nostalgia and emotion as users shared memories of their own grandparents and recalled similar food moments from their childhood. Many said the video reminded them of simple joys like eating Maggi or sharing cold drinks with their dadi or nani. Others described it as wholesome and deeply relatable, while a few also reflected on loss and how such videos bring back emotional memories.

One person commented, “I love this generation of kids feeding their grandparents”

Another user said, “I remember my Aaji (Nani) used to ask for Maggie. She passed away 16 years ago. this makes me so emotional.”

The other shared, “Reminded me of my dadi. So wholesome.”

One comment read, “Mine was a big pizza lover too! She would even offer to pay for it just so that we would order! And then we’d enjoy it together while my mom would be upset by it all.”

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Another user wrote, “For Ajji’s all cold drink name is “thumps up”.”

Someone also added, “Lucky are those who get to experience this moment.”

Dominos also commented saying, “I've seen my future and it looks bright”

The post clearly struck a chord with viewers, as it brought back personal memories and highlighted the simple joy of sharing food with loved ones.