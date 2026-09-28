‘Not every trip is about beaches’: Woman meets stranger in Goa who lost his job, offers help

A woman’s trip to Goa took an unexpected turn when she met a stranger who opened up about losing his job and facing heavy financial losses. What started as a casual conversation soon turned into an emotional exchange, as she offered to help him in whatever way she could.

Stranger shares his struggles with woman during Goa trip. (Instagram/@nischitha_naren)

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Instagram user Nischitha Naren shared the video with the caption, “Not every trip is about beaches. Sometimes it’s about the people God sends your way.”

In the clip, Nischitha can be seen speaking to a man who appears to be a security guard. During their conversation, she asks him where he is from and what brought him to Goa.

The man says he is from Maharashtra and had come to Goa to start a business. However, things did not go as planned, and he suffered significant losses. “Main Maharashtra ka hoon. Main thoda business karne aaya tha. Mera poora loss ho gaya hai, didi.”

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{{^usCountry}} Nischitha then reassures him and tells him that he can contact her if he needs help. She also says that they could try to seek help from others if possible. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nischitha then reassures him and tells him that he can contact her if he needs help. She also says that they could try to seek help from others if possible. {{/usCountry}}

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“Jo bhi hamare haath mein hoga, hum help karenge,” she tells him.

The man appears emotional during the conversation and tells her that life is difficult for everyone at times. He then encourages her to enjoy her trip and asks her not to forget him.

Towards the end of the conversation, Nischitha offers him something to eat.

Watch the video below:

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Internet reacts to Goa encounter

The video has received several heartfelt comments, with many users praising Nischitha for stopping to speak to the man and offering help. Some also expressed an interest in helping him directly.

“You are a blessing.”

“God bless you, Nischitha. Continue the good work. It inspires people to do good and make this world a better place.”

“May God give you more strength, peace and happiness.”

“God bless you for all that you do for helpless humans and innocent, voiceless creatures.”

“You have become an angel in such people’s lives. Proud to have you as a friend.”

One person claiming to be from Goa said they wanted to help the man return safely to his family in Maharashtra.

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“Hi, I am from Goa. I would like to know where you found this gentleman. He said he is from Maharashtra. I would like to help him get back home safely to his family.”

Another user asked whether Nischitha could share his contact details, adding, “Is he still looking for a job?”

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)