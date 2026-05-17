‘Not everyone wants 10-minute delivery’: Indian woman in Bangkok says ‘bird sounds over traffic’ matter more

An Indian woman living in Bangkok has sparked a discussion online after sharing why she chose to make the Thai capital her base while working remotely. Shreya Mahendru took to Instagram to post a video reflecting on the everyday comforts she feels are still treated as rare privileges in many Indian cities.

An Indian woman said clean roads, blue skies and honk-free days felt like luxuries in many Indian cities.(Instagram/shreyamahendru_)

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(Also read: ‘Not perfect, but healthier’: Indian woman explains why she prefers living in Thailand)

‘Not everyone wants 10 minute delivery service’

The text overlaid on the clip read: “Not everyone wants 10-minutes delivery service in life. Some want breathable air, safety, clean road, blue skies, civic sense, remote life, walkable neighbourhoods, bird sounds over traffic, and honk-free days.”

Through the video, Mahendru appeared to highlight how basic aspects of urban living, such as cleaner surroundings, better air quality, safer streets and quieter neighbourhoods, can make a major difference to one’s quality of life.

(Also read: Indian woman recounts airport ordeal in Laos, says she faced ‘worst experience ever’)

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{{^usCountry}} Sharing the clip, she wrote in the caption: “I feel sad that these things are considered luxury back in Indian cities (few exceptions). At the same time, it’s hard to make just the government or just the people accountable - we are all a part of making it all a mess. I don’t ask for much, but to chase for these ‘luxuries’, I decided to use my remote work life to travel, to change the base where I live - after traveling across multiple cities and countries, Bangkok felt the best home” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharing the clip, she wrote in the caption: “I feel sad that these things are considered luxury back in Indian cities (few exceptions). At the same time, it’s hard to make just the government or just the people accountable - we are all a part of making it all a mess. I don’t ask for much, but to chase for these ‘luxuries’, I decided to use my remote work life to travel, to change the base where I live - after traveling across multiple cities and countries, Bangkok felt the best home” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Watch the clip here: {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Internet reacts to her take {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Internet reacts to her take {{/usCountry}}

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The clip has amassed several reactions, with many social media users agreeing with her views on urban life and civic sense. One user wrote, “This is exactly what many people want but rarely say out loud. Clean air and peace should not be a luxury.” Another said, “After travelling outside India, you realise how much daily chaos we have normalised.”

(Also read: Travel blogger calls out littered Bangkok to India flight, says parents must control kids)

A third user commented, “Walkable neighbourhoods and honk-free roads can change your whole mental health.” Another added, “People often talk about fast delivery and convenience, but basic quality of life matters more.” One user wrote, “Bangkok really does feel more liveable in many ways, especially when compared with Indian metro cities.”

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HT.com has reached out to the user for her comments, and the copy will be updated once her response is received.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Mahipal Singh Chouhan ...Read More Mahipal Singh Chouhan is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, with nearly five years of experience in digital journalism and content production. His work primarily focuses on offbeat and trending stories that reflect everyday experiences and evolving conversations on the internet. He has consistently worked on transforming viral content and human interest stories into structured news pieces that engage readers while maintaining editorial clarity. At Hindustan Times, Mahipal contributes to identifying and developing stories emerging from social media trends, online communities, and real-world incidents that capture public attention. His approach involves adding context and journalistic perspective to fast-moving digital narratives, helping present viral moments in a clear and reader-friendly format suited for digital audiences. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, he was associated with DNA India, where he gained experience in newsroom workflows and digital storytelling practices. Mahipal holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies, Delhi. He is particularly interested in tracking emerging trends and understanding how online conversations evolve into broader public discussions. His work reflects a focus on accuracy, readability, and relevance in the rapidly changing digital news environment. Outside of his professional responsibilities, Mahipal takes an interest in history and sports and regularly works on improving his general knowledge, which complements his curiosity as a media professional. Read Less

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