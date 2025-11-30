‘Not perfect, but healthier’: Indian woman explains why she prefers living in Thailand

An Indian woman has explained why she prefers to live in Thailand, citing cleaner cities and more safety among other reasons. Shreya Mahendru is a content creator and career consultant who often shares insights about her life in Thailand’s capital city, Bangkok. In a recent Instagram post, she addressed a question that she says is often posed to her: “Why did you leave India?” Shreya Mahendru opens up about life in India vs Thailand (Instagram/@shreyamahendru_)

Reasons for leaving India

For Shreya Mahendru, the reasons for leaving India were myriad and multifold. She clarified that leaving does not mean that she no longer loves India. “But since when did love mean never choosing comfort?” she asked her followers.

One of Mahendru’s biggest reasons for choosing Bangkok over India was the peace and quiet it afforded it. “I love India. But I also love quiet mornings, clean air, walkable cities and not being yelled at by a stranger for no reason,” she said.

Another reason — ranked second on her list — was safety. “I feel safer here as a woman,” said the content creator.

(Also read: Indian founder points out one healthy habit in Bangkok that he’s never seen in Indian cities)

Although living in India gave her access to affordable domestic help, Mahendru does not count it as a point in India’s favour. In fact, she prefers to do her own chores herself. “I cook, clean, do everything myself and I feel respected for it. I’m not hiring someone for ₹2000/month to scrub my floor while I call that ‘soft life’,” she clarified.

There were also other points in Bangkok’s favour — like the fact that “people here value personal space.”

Mahendru also noted how infrastructure in Thailand is better than India. “Public transport works. Govt offices respond. Infrastructure supports your daily routine,” she said.

All in life, she concluded that life in Thailand feels “healthier” even if it is not perfect. “It’s not perfect. But when it comes to everyday peace, this version of life feels healthier,” she said. “I’m not rejecting India. I’m just choosing a better daily experience for myself,” Mahendru added.

Internet weighs in

Her post received reactions ranging from supportive to dismissive. Many people, however, agreed with her and shared their own experience of moving out of India.

“Living In Thailand since a couple of years, sold my house and my car in India and now I can proudly say that decision was worth it. Thailand gave me peace, comfort, freedom and good lifestyle which you will never have in India,” wrote one person.

“So true about safety and stares. Loved how I felt like myself even when I was out. I didn't have to constantly worry about my safety,” another said.

“We settled for cheap convenience and kept calling it value for money while quietly sacrificing women’s safety, proper infrastructure, clean and green roads, civic sense, and basic traffic discipline,” a user added.