‘Not everyone wants 10-minute delivery’: Indian woman in Bangkok says ‘bird sounds over traffic’ matter more

An Indian woman living in Bangkok has sparked a discussion online after sharing why she chose to make the Thai capital her base while working remotely. Shreya Mahendru took to Instagram to post a video reflecting on the everyday comforts she feels are still treated as rare privileges in many Indian cities. An Indian woman said clean roads, blue skies and honk-free days felt like luxuries in many Indian cities. (Instagram/shreyamahendru_)

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‘Not everyone wants 10 minute delivery service’ The text overlaid on the clip read: “Not everyone wants 10-minutes delivery service in life. Some want breathable air, safety, clean road, blue skies, civic sense, remote life, walkable neighbourhoods, bird sounds over traffic, and honk-free days.”

Through the video, Mahendru appeared to highlight how basic aspects of urban living, such as cleaner surroundings, better air quality, safer streets and quieter neighbourhoods, can make a major difference to one’s quality of life.

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Sharing the clip, she wrote in the caption: “I feel sad that these things are considered luxury back in Indian cities (few exceptions). At the same time, it’s hard to make just the government or just the people accountable - we are all a part of making it all a mess. I don’t ask for much, but to chase for these ‘luxuries’, I decided to use my remote work life to travel, to change the base where I live - after traveling across multiple cities and countries, Bangkok felt the best home”

Watch the clip here: