‘Not rival Beethoven bangers but…’: Sonification of supermassive black hole goes viral

Nasa’s Instagram profile is nothing short of a treasure trove for those who enjoy the videos and images that give a peek of the world outside our Blue Planet. If you’re among them, then the space agency’s latest video will leave you stunned. Taking to Instagram, they shared a sonification of a supermassive black hole. It is one such video that will make your jaw drop.

The image, taken from the viral video shared on Instagram, shows the sonification of a supermassive black hole.(Instagram/nasa)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“This may not rival the Beethoven bangers of that time, but we still consider it a one-hit wonder,“ Nasa wrote at the beginning of the caption. In the next few lines, they added more about the sonification. “Listen to a data sonification of the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way galaxy, Sagittarius A*. New evidence suggests the ancient sleeping giant woke recently, about 200 years ago, to feast on gas and other cosmic material within its reach,” Nasa explained.

What is sonification?

“Elements of the image, like brightness and position, are assigned pitches and volumes. No sound can travel in space, but sonifications provide a new way of experiencing and conceptualizing data. Sonifications allow the audience, including blind and visually impaired communities, to ‘listen’ to astronomical images and explore their data,” reads a part of a blog shared by Nasa on the process. In simpler words, it is a way through which “digital data that gets translated into images is transformed into sound.”

Listen to the incredible sonification here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The post was shared a day ago. Since being posted, it has collected close to 5.6 million views and counting. Additionally, it has accumulated several likes. People also posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Poetic rizz of space,” posted an Instagram user. “Sounds like Heaven,” added another. “Nasa. Wow. Very amazing,” joined a third. “Modern technology is so cool,” wrote a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON