NRI couple chasing American dream accumulates massive 8.4 crore debt: ‘We were living life on autopilot’

An NRI couple who moved to the US at age 22 has opened up about how chasing the American Dream left them trapped in a massive financial hole. The creators said that upgrading their lifestyle through home renovations and investment properties felt normal at the time but that the costs slowly added up over the years. They claimed that living on autopilot caused them to accumulate an overwhelming debt of $850,000 across multiple mortgages, a kitchen loan, and credit cards. Now, they have decided to take control of their finances and aim to become debt-free within the next 1,200 days.

The NRI couple’s video on incurring a debt in the US has resonated with many. (Instagram/@moneyharmony123)

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“At 22, I moved to the U.S. chasing the American Dream. A good job. A house. A nicer car. A renovated kitchen. Vacations. An investment property,” the couple wrote on their Instagram page, “moneyharmony123”.

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They continued, “None of these decisions felt irresponsible at the time. But looking back, every ‘normal’ decision added another payment, another loan, another monthly obligation.”

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{{^usCountry}} One day, however, they realised that they had accumulated a debt of $850,000 (over ₹8.4 crore). Giving a breakdown of the debt they have incurred, the couple shared, “Primary home mortgage: $400,000. Investment property mortgage: $270,000. Kitchen loan: $150,000. Credit card debt: $30,000.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One day, however, they realised that they had accumulated a debt of $850,000 (over ₹8.4 crore). Giving a breakdown of the debt they have incurred, the couple shared, “Primary home mortgage: $400,000. Investment property mortgage: $270,000. Kitchen loan: $150,000. Credit card debt: $30,000.” {{/usCountry}}

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The NRIs expressed, “The crazy part? We never sat down and decided to take on $850,000 of debt. It happened slowly while we were living life on autopilot.”

They then revealed their decision to “change the script” and take charge of their financial life. “Our goal is to become completely debt-free in the next 1,200 days.

In a video, a man shared that he relocated to the USA at 22 and soon after married. Over the year, the couple purchased a house, then a car, and spent a hefty sum on renovating their kitchen.

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The couple expressed that when they made those decisions, it seemed normal and something they needed for their NRI lives. However, they later realised that it led them to incur a massive debt.

(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to “moneyharmony123”. This report will be updated when they respond.)

What did social media say?

The post prompted varied responses from social media, with many appreciating the NRI couple for their resolve to pay off their loans in the next three years.

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An individual wrote, “Self motivation to clear the debts in 1200 days... It's appreciated.” Another expressed, “Omg someone is talking sense.” A third commented, “This is a very sensible conclusion.”