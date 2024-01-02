NY Times Upshot analysed 515 million Wordle games played over the past year, with this stunning finding

Wordle, a web-based game released in 2021, took the world by storm soon after its release. People around the world, not only enjoyed playing this game, but many even discussed and shared it with others. Recently, the NY Times examined how players performed in half a billion of Wordle games over the past year. They also compared their outcomes to the strategies recommended by WordleBot. N.Y. Times Upshot shared the findings after analysing 515 million games.

This word was the most popular but also least efficient:

One of the findings by NY Times included that 'adieu' is the most popular word but least efficient. Another word that people used the most was 'audio'. The WordleBot suggested people use words like 'slate, trace and crane' to solve the puzzle in a short amount of time.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Typically, individuals who started with adieu took approximately one-third more turns to complete their Wordles compared to those who initiated with slate. This resulted in an accumulated 132 additional turns over a year.

What words did people use during holidays?

During specific days, people would use words that were related to that particular day. For instance, on Christmas Eve, many started the game with 'merry.' On Christmas, 'merry, gifts and peace' were frequently used.

On New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, 'party, years, happy and fresh' were the most used.

Other days such as Valentine's Day saw the usage of 'heart, lover and cupid'. Whereas on the Coronation of Charles III and Camilla, 'crown and royal' were put in as starting words for Wordle.

What were the most difficult words?

The most difficult words to figure out started with J and ended with Y or had a double letter somewhere. Last year, 'jazzy' proved to be the toughest word. Other challenging words included 'joker, nanny, judge, and riper.'

The top five words that surprised the Wordlebot most were 'anode, matey, borax, guppy and debug.'

How is the WordleBot improving?

The bot is learning from people's guesses. By adding information from player guesses, the bot will be able to choose with more thought. N.Y. Times will remove certain words from the bot's list in the coming days to create room for 50 new ones. Many words relating to food, such as 'panko, morel, chile, umami, and bento,' as well as a new set of scientific terminology, like 'malic, cilia, boric, and nodal,' will be included.