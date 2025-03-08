Odisha teacher reports to school with IV drip attached after leave request denied: Report

A teacher in Odisha was compelled to attend work despite being severely unwell, after his repeated requests for leave were refused by his school principal, according to a report by India Today. Prakash Bhoi, a mathematics teacher at a school in Bolangir, alleged that he had no choice but to go to school with an IV drip attached. An Odisha teacher attended work with an IV drip after his leave requests were denied, despite being seriously ill.(Representational image/Unsplash)

Unwell after grandfather’s funeral

Bhoi claimed that he became unwell following his grandfather’s funeral and sought permission from his principal, Bijayalakshmi Pradhan, for leave to recover. However, his request was rejected. Left with no alternatives, Bhoi said he went to school without seeking any medical treatment due to financial constraints.

Despite his deteriorating health, Bhoi was instructed by the principal to visit the District Education Officer (DEO) and District Project Coordinator (DPC), where his condition worsened. He further claimed that when he asked for permission to visit a hospital, the principal insisted that he return by 2 pm.

“The government hospital was far, and I had no money for a private hospital. My UPI was also not working. So, without any treatment, I returned to the office and continued working until late evening.” Bhoi explained. “Despite multiple requests, the principal refused to grant me leave.”

Struggling health, denied leave again

Despite taking medicine that night, Bhoi's health showed no signs of improvement. The following day, he again requested leave but was met with the same refusal. According to Bhoi, the principal insisted his presence was essential for exam preparations. Faced with no other choice, Bhoi received an IV drip from a doctor and reported to school in a critical condition.

Upon noticing his deteriorating health, Bhoi’s colleagues immediately sent him to the hospital for urgent care.

Authorities launch investigation

In response to the incident, Prasad Majhi, the Patnagarh Block Education Officer (BEO), stated, "The concerned teacher had submitted an application for casual leave to the senior authority. Now the teacher is complaining that he was not permitted to take leave. We are inquiring into the matter, and if the involved authority is found guilty, stringent action will be taken."