Ola Solo AI-powered scooter: April Fool’s Day joke or real? Bhavish Aggarwal sets record straight

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal launched a new electric scooter called ‘Ola Solo’ on April 1. It was touted as “India’s first autonomous electric scooter.” Aggarwal also listed its features, saying that it will be a “fully autonomous, AI-enabled and traffic smart scooter”. Ola Solo is a glimpse into the future of mobility, said CEO Bhavish Aggarwal. (X/@bhash)

However, many people thought that it was an April Fool’s Day joke. Now, Aggarwal has set the record straight on the buzz around ‘Ola Solo’.

In a post on X, he wrote, “We announced Ola Solo yesterday. It went viral, and many people debated whether it’s real or an April Fool’s joke!” Alongside, he shared a video of the Ola Solo prototype.

He said that the video was “meant to provide a laugh to people”, adding, “The technology behind it is something we’ve been working on and have prototyped. It shows the kind of pioneering work our engineering teams are capable of.”

“Ola Solo is a glimpse into the future of mobility, and our engineering teams are working on autonomous and self-balancing tech in two-wheelers, which you’ll see in future products from us,” he continued.

The post was shared on April 2 on X. It has since then accumulated over 38,000 views and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, the post has received a flurry of likes and comments.

“Cool cool! When are we getting self-driving cars?” posted an individual.

Another added, “If this becomes a reality, Ola will be untouchable in the Indian market.”

“Going to be lit,” shared a third.

A fourth commented, “Incredible! Ola Solo showcases the incredible potential of Indian engineering. Proud to see Ola Electric leading the charge. Can't wait to see the impact it makes.”