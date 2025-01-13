On camera, retired IAS officer assaulted by bus conductor over 10, FIR filed

A retired officer of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) was assaulted by a bus conductor in Jaipur, allegedly over his refusal to pay an extra ₹10. In a shocking video that has emerged on social media, the conductor was seen raining blows on the 75-year-old retired IAS officer. Retd IAS officer RN Meena was assaulted by a bus conductor in Jaipur.

According to Times of India, Jaipur City Police has initiated an investigation into the incident. Jaipur City Transport Services Limited has also ordered the suspension of the conductor with immediate effect.

Here’s what happened

On Friday, retired IAS officer RN Meena was travelling on a bus from Jaipur to Nayla. An argument between Meena and the conductor began when the bus did not stop at the destination where the IAS was supposed to get off.

According to Kanota Station House Officer (SHO) Uday Singh, Meena was supposed to alight at Kanota bus stand on Agra Road. However, the conductor failed to inform him when the bus reached Kanota and instead went straight to the next stop, Nayla, NDTV reported.

At Nayla, Meena was asked to pay an additional fare of ₹10 for the extra distance he inadvertently travelled. The retired IAS officer refused, leading to an altercation.

In a video captured by another passenger, the bus conductor was seen shoving the retired bureaucrat. Meena was then seen slapping the conductor, identified as one Ghanshyam Sharma, in retaliation. The argument escalated into a physical fight where the conductor was seen repeatedly hitting Meena.

Watch the video below:

SHO Uday Singh confirmed that Meena filed a complaint against Sharma at the Kanota police station on Saturday.

“We have registered an FIR regarding the alleged assault. The video of the incident has gone viral. We also sought additional information from JCTSL about the incident,” an official said, adding: “We will record statements of the victim. Teams have been dispatched to detain the conductor and question those responsible for the assault.”