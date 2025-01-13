Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

On camera, retired IAS officer assaulted by bus conductor over 10, FIR filed

BySanya Jain
Jan 13, 2025 07:17 AM IST

A retired officer of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) was assaulted by a bus conductor in Jaipur, allegedly over his refusal to pay an extra ₹10.

A retired officer of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) was assaulted by a bus conductor in Jaipur, allegedly over his refusal to pay an extra 10. In a shocking video that has emerged on social media, the conductor was seen raining blows on the 75-year-old retired IAS officer.

Retd IAS officer RN Meena was assaulted by a bus conductor in Jaipur.
Retd IAS officer RN Meena was assaulted by a bus conductor in Jaipur.

According to Times of India, Jaipur City Police has initiated an investigation into the incident. Jaipur City Transport Services Limited has also ordered the suspension of the conductor with immediate effect.

Here’s what happened

On Friday, retired IAS officer RN Meena was travelling on a bus from Jaipur to Nayla. An argument between Meena and the conductor began when the bus did not stop at the destination where the IAS was supposed to get off.

According to Kanota Station House Officer (SHO) Uday Singh, Meena was supposed to alight at Kanota bus stand on Agra Road. However, the conductor failed to inform him when the bus reached Kanota and instead went straight to the next stop, Nayla, NDTV reported.

At Nayla, Meena was asked to pay an additional fare of 10 for the extra distance he inadvertently travelled. The retired IAS officer refused, leading to an altercation.

In a video captured by another passenger, the bus conductor was seen shoving the retired bureaucrat. Meena was then seen slapping the conductor, identified as one Ghanshyam Sharma, in retaliation. The argument escalated into a physical fight where the conductor was seen repeatedly hitting Meena.

Watch the video below:

SHO Uday Singh confirmed that Meena filed a complaint against Sharma at the Kanota police station on Saturday.

“We have registered an FIR regarding the alleged assault. The video of the incident has gone viral. We also sought additional information from JCTSL about the incident,” an official said, adding: “We will record statements of the victim. Teams have been dispatched to detain the conductor and question those responsible for the assault.”

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
See More
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On