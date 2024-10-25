Passenger hits Bengaluru bus conductor on the head with stone during duty over monthly pass dispute: Report

In a troubling incident, a bus conductor from the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) was assaulted during his lunch break near the Tin Factory bus stop. The attack followed an altercation with a passenger three days earlier regarding the use of a monthly pass, The Hindu reported. BMTC bus conductor attacked in Bengaluru: The suspect, identified as Hemanth, is currently in police custody.

According to a BMTC statement accessed by the publication, an unknown assailant entered the bus and struck the conductor on the head with a stone. The conductor, along with the bus driver, quickly pursued the attacker, and with the help of fellow BMTC staff, they successfully captured him and brought him back to the bus, the report noted.

Upon interrogation, the attacker revealed that he had been a passenger on the same bus days prior and had clashed with the conductor over the monthly pass issue, which apparently motivated his violent actions.

The conductor received prompt medical attention at C. V. Raman Hospital, thanks to the quick actions of the depot manager and traffic controller. Fortunately, his injuries were not severe, the publication stated.

Following the incident, BMTC officials filed a formal complaint at the Mahadevapura police station. The suspect, identified as Hemanth, is currently in police custody, the report added.

This incident echoes recent concerns about safety within the BMTC system. In another case, a 25-year-old man stabbed a bus conductor on a crowded vehicle near Whitefield, leading to widespread panic. Investigations revealed that the assailant had intended to attack his former employer. A video of the incident went viral on social media.

Additionally, a separate incident involved a BMTC conductor being suspended after a viral video showed him physically confronting a passenger over a ₹5 change dispute. He was heard demanding the passenger to speak in Kannada.