Man who stabbed Bengaluru bus conductor carried knife to kill ex-boss: Report

A 25-year-old man who stabbed a BMTC bus driver on a crowded bus in Bengaluru on Tuesday was carrying the knife with the intent to attack his former boss, who had fired him, according to investigations, The Indian Express reported. Bengaluru's BMTC also appreciated the conductor for being attentive on ground during such an incident.

According to a report, Harsh Sinha had been unemployed and roaming the city since his dismissal. He feared that his former boss would prevent him from getting hired elsewhere, an officer revealed.

The video of the incident which happened in Whitefield on Tuesday evening went viral on social media platforms. The incident occurred near ITPL bus stop when the 45-year-old conductor of the BMTC bus, Yogesh asked Sinha to move away from the footboard for safety as he was interrupting boarding and de-boarding of passengers.

This led to a verbal duel between the duo and Sinha allegedly pulled out a knife from his bag and stabbed the conductor. The accused then allegedly tried to threaten other passengers forcing them to vacate the bus.

The bus driver, Siddalingaswamy locked the door and jumped out, leaving Sinha inside. Later, Sinha allegedly took a hammer and started vandalising the bus. In the purported video of the incident, passengers can be seen running out of the bus in fear after being threatened by Sinha, who also broke window glasses of the vehicle.

"The bus conductor was admitted to a hospital. He sustained two-three stab injuries but is stated to be out of danger now. The accused passenger has been arrested in the attempt to murder case registered against him," a senior police officer told PTI.

A case has been registered and investigation is going on.

