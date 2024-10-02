Man stabs bus conductor out of frustration in Bengaluru after losing job at BPO, arrested

A 25-year-old Bengaluru man stabbed a BMTC bus driver on Tuesday in a full crowded bus and it created a massive panic among the passengers. The incident happened near Whitefield and cops arrested the accused. Bengaluru's BMTC also appreciated the conductor for being attentive on ground during such an incident.

Also Read - Gandhi Jayanti 2022 : When Mahatma Gandhi visited Bengaluru's Nandi Hills

According to reports, the victim is identified as Harish Sinha, a BPO employee and a native of Jharkhand. On Tuesday, Sinha was travelling in a BMTC bus and was standing near the door. The bus conductor, Yogesh, asked him to move from the door as he was interrupting the boarding and deboarding passenger. The argument between Sinha and Yogesh escalated further and the former pulled a knife from his bag and stabbed the latter. The conductor immediately jumped out of the bus and locked him inside.

A video went viral on social media, where a huge panic triggered in the bus after the victim created massive ruckus inside the bus. BMTC said that Sinha also threatened the other passengers and damaged the bus by breaking glasses with a hammer. In a statement, BMTC said, “Following the attack, Mr. Sinha threatened other passengers and demanded they vacate the bus immediately. In a further act of aggression, the assailant used a hammer to damage the bus's windows and other property.”

BMTC also appreciated the conductor for being attentive on ground during such an incident. “We commend the swift and decisive actions of our driver, Mr. Siddalingaswamy, who locked the attacker inside the bus, ensuring the safety of all passengers. With the assistance of passengers, he called the police and emergency services. Conductor Yogesh was quickly shifted to Vydehi Hospital for treatment, where he is now out of danger and receiving medical care.”

Also Read - ‘Virgin or not…’: Bengaluru auto’s provocative gender equality message sparks debate

According to a few reports, police said that the accused was frustrated after he was not selected in a job interview. “He thought of going to jail for living after doing such things,” said police. A case has been registered and investigation is going on.