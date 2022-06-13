On Disha Patani's birthday, here are some of her viral Instagram fitness Reels

Disha Patani has turned 30 years old today, in style. The actor who made her Bollywood debut with the movie M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story in the year 2016, often takes to Instagram to share various photos and videos. And being an absolute fitness freak who loves to give sneak peek of her gym session to her fans and followers, one can only expect many of these videos to go massively viral. So, on the occasion of Disha Patani's 30th birthday, we have put together a list of various viral videos where she gives us major fitness goals.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In this video that she shared recently on May 18, Disha Patani can be seen lifting some weights. And as many people in the comments section pointed out, there was a cute little puppy in the mix as well. Take a look at the viral video that received over 7.1 million views on it and see if you can spot the cute puppy in this fitness video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Tiger Shroff also took to the comments section in order to compliment Disha Patani and wrote, “Ripped.” Many others to the comment section in order to flood it with emojis of fire or clapping hands, among others.

The next video shows her doing a back workout and showing off her gains:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

And Disha Patani's high kicks are next level, which becomes quite evident in these viral fitness videos posted by her on her Instagram page:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What do you think of these fitness flaunts by Disha Patani? Did she make you want to hit the gym on her birthday?